Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed on the Day, Higher on the Week

The latest consumer sentiment data showed inflation concerns are on the rise.

By
published

A worse-than-expected reading on consumer sentiment kept a lid on stocks Friday, though the main indexes extended their weekly win streaks. The price action could pick up next week with several key inflation readings and an appearance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the docket. 

The main indexes opened comfortably higher this morning but fell to their session lows after the University of Michigan said its Consumer Sentiment Index plunged to 67.4 in May from April's reading of 77.2.

