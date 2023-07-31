Stock Market Today: Stocks Eke Out Win Ahead of Busy Week
The major indexes held on for a win Monday as investors look ahead to Apple earnings and the July jobs report.
Stocks started the day in positive territory but lost steam as the session wore on. Following a Friday that saw markets react to an encouraging inflation update and impressive Intel (INTC) earnings, today's session was relatively quiet.
However, it's unlikely to stay that way with key economic data and several high-profile earnings reports due out later this week.
Checking out today's economic news, the Chicago purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 42.8 for July, above June's reading of 41.5. Still, it was softer than analysts were expecting as it has yet to benefit from increasing aircraft orders, says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. "The manufacturing part of the economy is still in contraction territory and the recovery will likely be unbalanced."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
SoFi earnings impress, red-hot Palantir keeps rising
As for earnings, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock jumped 19.9% after the financial services firm reported a narrower-than-anticipated second-quarter loss on higher-than-expected revenue. SOFI also revealed $340 million in Q2 whole loan sales and raised its third-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) forecast.
Also in single-stock news, Palantir Technologies (PLTR), which reports Q2 earnings after next Monday's close, popped 11.4%. PLTR stock is up almost 20% in the last five days, boosted by the data analytics company's artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Friday called Palantir "the [Lionel] Messi of AI," saying the company "has built an AI fortress that is unmatched and poised to be a major player in this AI Revolution over the next decade."
The "AI excitement is palpable," adds Jan Szilagyi, founder of Toggle AI. "Everyone is talking about its potential. Everyone is signing up for ChatGPT, and trying it as an investment advisor, travel agent or a spiritual shaman." Additionally, folks are finding out how to invest in AI and cash in on the excitement, Szilagyi says.
As for the major indexes, the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.2% at 14,346, while the S&P 500 (+0.2% at 4,588) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.3% at 35,559) also notched modest gains. All three indexes closed solidly higher on the month.
Apple earnings, jobs report on deck
Monday can be considered "the calm before the storm," given how busy both the economic and earnings calendars are over the next several sessions. Mega-cap stocks Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) are just a couple of key names set to report results.
"The earnings picture has been mixed, with better-than-expected gains among domestic companies and underperformance from companies with international exposure," says Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. Challenges that companies have endured – including stubbornly high inflation – are no longer headwinds, Hackett says, adding that he's starting to see tailwinds heading into 2024.
As for the economic calendar, the monthly jobs report, due out Friday, is the marquee event. "U.S. jobs data this week is likely to show still-low unemployment, confirming a tight labor market," writes the Blackrock Investment Institute in their Weekly Commentary.
Related Content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Bond Basics: How to Buy and Sell
bonds Bonds are complex. Learning about how to trade them is as important as why to trade them.
By the editors of Kiplinger's Personal Finance Published
-
Walmart and Expedia Partner to Launch Travel Perks for Walmart+ Members
Deal allows Walmart+ members to book and earn rewards on travel.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
The VR Race is Officially On: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Tech giants like Apple and Meta are banking on VR headsets to be the next big thing.
By John Miley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally Hard After Upbeat Inflation Data, Intel Earnings
The major market indexes finished the week on a high note, boosted by strong earnings from blue chip stock Intel.
By Karee Venema Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Intel Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Intel Intel stock has been a huge disappointment for long-term investors.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop Despite Solid Meta Earnings
The major benchmarks couldn't hold on for a win Thursday, though Meta stock popped on impressive Q2 results.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Nabs Longest Win Streak Since 1987 After Fed Meeting
A mixed batch of earnings and another Fed rate hike couldn't keep the blue chip Dow Jones down.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Solid 3M Earnings Help Dow Extend Win Streak
The blue chip index closed higher for a 12th straight day as Dow stock 3M rallied on a Q2 earnings beat.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting, Big Tech Earnings
The major market indexes gained ground Monday, with the Dow closing higher for an 11th straight day, the longest such streak since 2017.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Brings Win Streak to 10 Ahead of Big Tech Earnings
While the Dow extended its longest win streak in years, tech stocks lagged ahead of Monday's major Nasdaq-100 rebalancing.
By Karee Venema Published