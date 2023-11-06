Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Higher Following Best Week of the Year
The main indexes struggled for direction Monday, though several individual stocks made notable moves.
Stocks are coming off their best week of 2023 so far – but this burst of buying power didn't continue Monday. While the main benchmarks did open higher to start the day, the momentum quickly stalled and they slipped into negative territory around lunchtime.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday with a 5.1% weekly gain, though this lagged in comparison to the S&P 500's 5.9% rise and the Nasdaq Composite's 6.6% advance.
The red-hot rally came amid expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates any higher. These were only heightened by last Friday's weaker-than-expected October jobs report.
Today, the three indexes attempted to build on these gains in early trading, but any big moves were held back by rising Treasury yields. The yield on the 2-year government note rose 10.9 basis points to 4.941%, while the yield on the 10-year bond climbed 9.8 basis points to 4.656%. (A basis point = 0.01%.)
At the close, the Dow was up 0.1% at 34,095, the S&P 500 had gained 0.2% to 4,365, while the Nasdaq was 0.3% higher at 13,518.
Tesla slips while Li Auto soars
In single-stock news, Tesla (TSLA) shed 0.3% after a Reuters report indicated CEO Elon Musk told employees the company would produce its low-cost electric vehicles at its Gigafactory plant in Germany. Separately, Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup, xAI, debuted its AI chatbot over the weekend. Grok, as it's called, is still in an early beta phase and only available to a select number of users.
However, fellow EV stock Li Auto (LI) surged 8.4% after China over the weekend unveiled a new economic plan intended to support growth. According to The New York Times, the initiatives include ramping up investments in manufacturing in "fast-growing industries like electric cars and semiconductors."
WeWork stays halted amid bankruptcy buzz
Meanwhile, trading on WeWork (WE) stock was halted at the open on pending news. WE stock did not trade throughout the session, though no press release was issued.
Shares of WeWork plummeted nearly 66% last week amid reports the flexible workspace solutions company is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
"The company was heralded as 'the future of the office,' but essentially its business model hinged on taking on long leases and renting them out short term," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown. "It gained the support of the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, which has already had to swallow a staggering loss, having poured in billions of dollars to prop up the company after its initial investment."
Streeter calls WeWork a "cautionary tale" on not believing the hype, and instead looking "deep under the bonnet of a company and the wider sector, before investing."
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
