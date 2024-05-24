Stock Market Today: Stocks Climb Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended their weekly win streaks into the long holiday weekend.

blue stock chart with moving averages and volume bars
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By
published

Stocks closed higher ahead of the long holiday weekend. In addition to bargain hunters swooping in following Thursday's broad-market bludgeoning, some encouraging economic data helped spark today's upside.  

Specifically, data from the Census Bureau released ahead of the open showed new orders for durable goods rose 0.7% from March to April, marking the third consecutive monthly increase. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Topics
S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8