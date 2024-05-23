DuPont Split Will Create Three Separate Companies: What To Know

DuPont announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies. Here's what you need to know.

outside of DuPont headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware
(Image credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

DuPont de Nemours (DD) is making headlines Thursday after the global chemicals company announced its intention to split into three independent, publicly traded companies.

Over the next 18 to 24 months, DuPont will separate its Electronics and Water businesses from its core business. New DuPont will continue operating as a diversified industrial company while the new independent entities will "benefit from increased focus and agility in their respective industries," DuPont said in a press release announcing its spinoff plans. All three companies will have "strong balance sheets, attractive financial profiles and compelling growth opportunities," it added.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8