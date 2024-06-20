Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq End Lower as Nvidia Sinks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, closed higher thanks to strength in Salesforce.
Stocks opened modestly higher Thursday but two of the three indexes were in the red by lunchtime as mega-cap chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) swung lower.
Starting with today's economic news. Data from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 last week to 238,00, more than economists expected.
Separately, the Census Bureau said housing starts fell 5.5% in May to 1.277 million units, the lowest level since June 2020. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, also fell to a nearly four-year low, sinking 3.8% to 1.386 million.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Economic indicators for the second quarter largely point to another slow quarter of economic activity, including weak retail sales, housing starts and building permits," says Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. The soft economic activity and labor market data reinforce expectations for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates in a few months, he adds.
Kroger drops despite earnings beat
Checking out the earnings calendar, Kroger (KR) fell 3.3% after the grocery chain's CEO said he expects customers to continue "managing economic uncertainty" in the near term. Still, the company beat on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal first quarter.
Aron Bohlig, managing partner at ComCap, a boutique investment bank that works with several consumer-facing businesses, says this beat is partially due to Kroger's "significant investments in retail media which drive personalized advertisements at the point of decision," as well as its focus on supply chain optimization.
"The impact of these initiatives can be hard to project on a quarterly basis, but we are optimistic that they'll have more upside surprises for the next year or two," Bohlig adds.
Darden hikes its dividend again
Elsewhere, Darden Restaurants (DRI) rose 1.5% after the Olive Garden parent reported higher-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, even as revenue fell just shy of estimates. The company also hiked its quarterly dividend by 6.9%, the fourth straight year it has done so.
Nvidia pulls back
Meanwhile, Nvidia was up more than 3% in intraday trading Thursday on news the chipmaker's partners Dell Technologies (DELL, -0.4%) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI, -0.3%) received server orders for Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI. However, NVDA shares finished the session down 3.5%.
Nvidia temporarily surpassed Microsoft (MSFT, -0.1%) earlier this week to become the most valuable publicly traded company in the world. However, thanks to today's downside, MSFT is once again in the top spot with a market cap of $3.31 trillion vs NVDA's $3.22 trillion.
Nvidia's weakness weighed on two of the three main indexes, with the Nasdaq Composite finishing the day down 0.8% at 17,721 and the S&P 500 slipping 0.3% to 5,473. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.8% at 39,134 on strength in Salesforce (CRM, +4.3%).
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
The Best Consumer Staples Stocks To Buy
In an uncertain market, the best consumer staples stocks provide consistency and stability to portfolios.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Join Walmart Plus and Get Free Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME
Today only - June 20th - Walmart Plus members can get six months of Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME free
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
The Best Consumer Staples Stocks To Buy
In an uncertain market, the best consumer staples stocks provide consistency and stability to portfolios.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Should You Be Investing In Buffered ETFs?
These new ETFs help cut stock market losses, but you’ll sacrifice some gains.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit New Highs Ahead of Juneteenth
The main indexes notched modest gains ahead of Wednesday's stock market holiday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Apple Shuts Down Buy Now, Pay Later Service in the U.S.
Apple is ending its Apple Pay Later service but will still offer users access to installment loans. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Lennar Stock Falls On Soft Deliveries Outlook: What To Know
Lennar beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal second quarter but said it expects lower-than-anticipated deliveries in Q3. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Adobe Sued By FTC Over Hidden Fees, Cancellation Issues
The FTC alleges Adobe makes it hard for customers to cancel subscriptions, resulting in early termination fees. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 188 Points To Start the Short Week
A big rally in tech stocks helped the main indexes start the holiday-shortened week on a strong note.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Here's Why Best Buy Stock Could Rally Another 17%
Best Buy stock could continue to rally thanks to several positive catalysts and a leaner operating model, UBS says. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published