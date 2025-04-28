Stock Market Today: Have We Seen the Bottom for Stocks?
Solid first-quarter earnings suggest fundamentals remain solid, and recent price action is encouraging too.
Stocks were up early to open the new week after posting wins during the last four trading sessions through Friday. Investors, traders and speculators took the opportunity to sell into a rally that took on historic proportions – and may still take prices higher from here.
With markets poised for a big week for both earnings and economic data as well as more presidential posts about tariffs and trade, a generally cautious as opposed to a broadly manic Monday is its own kind of relief.
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up more than 8% last week – a notable achievement for what had been the worst-performing sector group in the U.S. stock market so far in 2025. XLK was the No. 1 laggard on Monday, though, giving back 0.2%.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"This week's theme may be 'follow-through," writes Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at Morgan Stanley's E*TRADE. "The S&P 500 is coming off its third-biggest up week since November 2023."
He asserts that "follow through on that rally" depends on "White House follow through on last week's dovish pivot" in its position on China and tariffs.
Larkin notes that high-profile economic data and earnings releases are likely to generate volatility this week. "But as we saw last week," he adds, "big price swings are easier to digest when they're to the upside."
The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) ticked up to 25.05 from 24.84 on Friday. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) softened to 98.92 from 99.47, while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note declined to 4.212% from 4.266%.
At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen 0.3% to 40,227, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.1% at 5,528, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had fallen 0.1% to 17,366.
Who is Martin Zweig?
In addition to the dramatic reversal for tech stocks, multiple other technical signals triggered last week, including one of the most auspicious indicators known to investors, traders and speculators.
"Are the lows in?" ponders Ryan Detrick of Carson Group. "At this point, I'd have to say yes, as what we've just seen isn't consistent with a bear market."
Detrick explains that the Zweig Breadth Thrust Indicator – which measures how quickly market sentiment shifts – activated last Thursday. "The bottom line for readers," Detrick writes, "is this happens when stocks go from very oversold to very overbought in a quick fashion."
A ZBT trigger is rare, as Detrick explains. And when it "thrusts" from below 40% to above 61.5% in a 10-day period, it triggers a powerful signal.
"The previous 19 times it had happened," Detrick notes, a history that goes back to World War II, "that had a year of data after the signal showed higher prices every single time."
The indicator is named for Martin Zweig, an investor and analyst. The calculation includes dividing the 10-day moving average of the number of advancing stocks by the total number of stocks.
Detrick provides further technical validation for upside from this bottom, noting that the S&P 500 gained more than 1.5% three days in a row and that stocks were higher a year later every time this has happened in the past, "10 for 10."
More than 70% of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) were up during those three days, "another rare and potentially bullish clue" after which stocks were higher a year later 26 out of 27 times.
Detrick also has an important codicil: "But we also live in a world where tweets and news drive volatility. Still, I found the recent action extremely encouraging that better times could be coming."
Earnings
The earnings calendar is getting serious: According to FactSet, 180 S&P 500 companies – a number that also includes 11 of the 30 Dow Jones stocks – are scheduled to report results for the first quarter this week.
Observes FactSet analyst John Butters, of the 258 companies in the index that have issued earnings per share (EPS) guidance for the current year, "151 have issued negative EPS guidance and 107 have issued positive EPS guidance."
As Butters notes, "The percentage of companies issuing negative EPS guidance is 59%."
Incoming EPS numbers continue to point to stable ground-level operations for publicly traded American companies. Though the blended net profit margin for the S&P 500 of 12.4% is below the previous quarter's net profit margin, it's above the year-ago figure and above the five-year average of 11.7%.
"In fact," Butters adds, "this quarter marks the fourth consecutive quarter that the S&P 500 is reporting a net profit margin above 12%." That hasn't happened since the third quarter of 2021 through the second quarter of 2022.
Economics
It was a quiet day on the economic calendar. But Tuesday through Friday will provide plenty of information for investors, traders and speculators to digest ahead of the next Fed meeting.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for March on Tuesday at 10 am Eastern Daylight Time.
On Wednesday at 8:30 am EDT, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) data for March. The PCE is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. The BEA will also report first-quarter GDP growth data on Wednesday morning.
Weekly jobless claims and Institute for Supply Management Purchasing Managers Index data will come on Thursday. It all leads up to Jobs Friday, when the BLS updates the employment situation as of April.
Related content
- Where to Move Your Money Before the Next Fed Meeting
- When to Sell Your Stock
- 5 Stocks to Buy for a Trump Presidency
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.
-
-
Is the GOP Secretly Planning to Raise Taxes on the Rich?
Tax Reform As high-stakes tax reform talks resume on Capitol Hill, questions are swirling about what Republicans and President Trump will do.
By Kelley R. Taylor
-
Can the 'Guardrails Approach' Protect Your Retirement Investments?
This investing method helps retirees avoid running out of money, even in a highly volatile market.
By Simon Constable
-
Social Security Is Taxable, But There Are Workarounds
If you're strategic about your retirement account withdrawals, you can potentially minimize the taxes you'll pay on your Social Security benefits.
By Todd Talbot, CFP®, NSSA, CTS™
-
Serious Medical Diagnosis? Four Financial Steps to Take
A serious medical diagnosis calls for updates of your financial, health care and estate plans as well as open conversations with those who'll fulfill your wishes.
By Thomas C. West, CLU®, ChFC®, AIF®
-
What Wall Street's CEOs Are Saying About Trump's Tariffs
We're in the thick of earnings season and corporate America has plenty to say about the Trump administration's trade policy.
By Karee Venema
-
To Stay on Track for Retirement, Consider Doing This
Writing down your retirement and income plan in an investment policy statement can help you resist letting a bear market upend your retirement.
By Matt Green, Investment Adviser Representative
-
How to Make Changing Interest Rates Work for Your Retirement
Higher (or lower) rates can be painful in some ways and helpful in others. The key is being prepared to take advantage of the situation.
By Phil Cooper
-
When to Sell Your Stock
Knowing when to sell a stock is a major decision investors must make. While there's no one correct answer, we look at some best practices here.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA
-
Within Five Years of Retirement? Five Things to Do Now
If you're retiring in the next five years, your to-do list should contain some financial planning and, according to current retirees, a few life goals, too.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
-
The Home Stretch: Seven Essential Steps for Pre-Retirees
The decade before retirement is the home stretch in the race to quit work — but there are crucial financial decisions to make before you reach the finish line.
By Mike Dullaghan, AIF®