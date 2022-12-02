Stock Market Today: Stocks Stabilize After Jobs Report Jolt
The November jobs report blew past expectations, sending the markets sharply lower at the open.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
The November jobs report dealt a hard blow to stocks today, with data from the Labor Department suggesting the Federal Reserve still has a long way to go in its efforts to slow the economy. Specifically, the U.S. added a much higher-than-expected 263,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7% and average hourly earnings grew 5.1% year-over-year. Stocks initially sold off sharply on the news, but the end of the day wasn't nearly as bad as the beginning.
"Investors are focusing on persistent inflation and fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking and balance sheet reduction will spark a recession, so today's news that private-sector hourly earnings grew 0.6%, which easily blew past the expected increase of 0.3%, is a hurtful interception during what has been an impressive comeback late in the fourth quarter," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "It is the third consecutive month of wage acceleration and comes just two days after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell implied that labor market weakness is required to tame decades-high inflation."
As such, the major market indexes suffered losses ranging from 0.9% to 1.6% at the start of the session amid worries the central bank will likely have to keep interest rates higher for longer in order to tame inflation.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
However, the devil is in the details, says Daryl Patten, senior vice president and financial advisor at asset management firm Fort Pitt Capital. While the jobs report appears strong on the surface, Patten says it's important to look more closely. The vast majority of job growth, he notes, came from the service sector, while construction and manufacturing were two areas that saw the slowest pace of job gains.
"This supports our thoughts of a shift in overall consumer spending from goods to services and is in line with yesterday's ISM manufacturing report," Patten says. "As the pandemic raged in 2020, consumer spending shifted away from services (think travel, restaurants, etc.) in favor of real goods. As interest rates rise, we're seeing a reversal of that spending back toward services."
This thinking could be what brought stocks off their session lows. Despite being sharply lower at the open, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 0.2% at 11,463 and the broader S&P 500 Index was off 0.1% at 4,071. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average swung higher at the close, ending up 0.1% at 34,429.
The Hottest Upcoming IPOs to Watch For
Over the next several weeks, investors will start getting bombarded with outlooks for 2023. Here at Kiplinger, we've already begun our look-ahead lists, most recently taking a deep dive into the top initial public offerings (IPOs) investors should be looking out for in the new year. The IPO market slowed down considerably in 2022, and while it will likely not pick back up dramatically in 2023, there are still some high-profile names included in the list of hottest upcoming IPOs, including Arm, one of the world's biggest semiconductor companies.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
This Week in Cannabis Investing: Weed Legalization in Germany Could Trigger Changes Across Europe
Steps being taken for weed legalization in Germany could clear the path for more European countries to embrace recreational cannabis use.
By Morgan Paxhia • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Dec. 5-9)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week, as well as our previews of the more noteworthy reports.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Looking for Direction
Mixed economic signals led to a mixed close for the major indexes in a seesaw session on Thursday.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Trading Hours: What Time Is the Stock Market Open Today?
Markets When does the market open? True, the stock market does have regular hours, but trading doesn't stop when the major exchanges close.
By Michael DeSenne • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Powell Speech Sparks Massive Stock Rally
The Fed chair suggested smaller rate hikes are likely going forward, but cautioned that inflation is still too high.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
CrowdStrike Stock Is a Screaming Buy, Wall Street Says
Analysts say CrowdStrike (CRWD) is on deep discount after shares plunged following disappointing guidance.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower for a Second Straight Day
Today's economic data included updates on home prices and consumer confidence.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
The Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now, According to the Pros
Volatility in prices for crude has made finding the best oil stocks to buy a bit trickier as we head into 2023.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
What is a Recession? 10 Facts You Need to Know
Markets Fears of an economic downturn are once again on the rise, but what is a recession, exactly? We tackle this and other questions here.
By Dan Burrows • Published