Nvidia Wows With Earnings, Stock Split and Dividend Hike

Nvidia gave investors plenty to cheer about in its first-quarter earnings release and its stock is soaring as a result. Here's what you need to know.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock breached the $1,000 per-share mark for the first time ever Thursday after the chipmaker and artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether beat expectations for its fiscal 2025 first quarter. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split and more than doubled its dividend.

In the three months ended April 28, Nvidia's saw its revenue climb to $26 billion from $7.2 billion in the year-ago period, while earnings per share jumped to $6.12 from $1.09. The impressive results were helped by strong data center revenue, which surged to $22.6 billion from $4.3 billion one year ago. 

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

