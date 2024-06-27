Levi Strauss Stock Spirals on Revenue Miss: What to Know

Levi Strauss stock is lower Thursday after the denim company's top line missed estimates amid a "cautious" consumer environment.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) stock is down more than 16% in Thursday's session after the denim giant came up just short of analysts' revenue expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

In the three months ended May 31, Levi said revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $1.44 billion, which included an 8.2% rise in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment sales to $672.5 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose to 16 cents from 4 cents in the year-ago period.

