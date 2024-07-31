Is Microsoft Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Microsoft is lower after the tech giant's soft cloud growth and revenue guidance, but analysts still love the Dow stock. Here's what you need to know.
Microsoft (MSFT) stock is in negative territory early Wednesday after the tech giant disclosed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. The results beat top- and bottom-line estimates, but the company's outlook fell short of expectations.
In the three months ended June 30, Microsoft's revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $64.7 billion, due in part to 29% growth in Azure and other cloud services. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose 9.7% from the year-ago period to $2.95.
"In our largest quarter of the year, we again delivered double-digit top and bottom-line growth with continued share gains across many of our businesses and record commitments to our Microsoft Cloud platform," Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $64.4 billion for Microsoft's fiscal Q4 and earnings of $2.93 per share, according to CNBC.
However, sentiment turned negative toward Microsoft for two reasons. One is that its year-over-year revenue growth fell short of the 31% increase Wall Street was expecting. Additionally, the company's revenue outlook of $63.8 billion to $64.8 billion for its fiscal 2025 first quarter is below the $65.2 billion estimate from analysts. MSFT added that it anticipates full-year revenue growth in the double-digits.
Is Microsoft stock a buy, sell or hold?
Wall Street is bullish on the Dow Jones stock, and for good reason. Indeed, shares are up more than 23% in the past 12 months. What's more, MSFT has been one of the best buy-and-hold bets for long-term investors.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for MSFT stock is $498.07, representing an upside of roughly 20% to current levels. Plus, the consensus recommendation is Strong Buy.
Financial services firm Oppenheimer is one of the more bullish outfits on the blue chip stock with a Buy rating and $500 price target.
Microsoft is "one of the world's leading platform tech companies, with large franchises in Cloud (Azure), business productivity (Office), personal computing (1.4 billion Windows users), gaming (Xbox), and communications (Teams)," says Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan. "Now, artificial intelligence (AI) is improving all the above."
Horan adds that the cloud industry remains only 30% penetrated, even as it grows 20% each year. And MSFT "is especially well positioned for enterprise AI adoption" in the cloud space "due to its large entrenched customer base and infrastructure."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
This Act Has Been Protecting Your Retirement Plans For 50 Years
ERISA, which turns 50 this year, safeguards pensions and 401(k) plans. But it has limitations.
By Sandra Block Published
-
Nine Key Tips Self-Employed and Gig Workers Should Know About Retirement
Taking a non-traditional path may mean thinking beyond traditional savings options.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Slumps Ahead of Microsoft Earnings
The S&P 500 also closed lower Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a win.
By Karee Venema Published
-
The Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy
Large-cap stocks are key additions to any well-rounded portfolio, but how do you find the best ones? We take a closer look here.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Procter & Gamble Revenue Declines Despite More Price Hikes
Procter & Gamble stock is lower Tuesday after the consumer products giant reported lower-than-expected revenue in its fiscal Q4.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Pfizer Stock Slips After Beat-And-Raise Quarter: What to Know
Pfizer reported a notable year-over-year decline in Q2 earnings, but the results still beat expectations. Here's what investors should know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
PayPal Turns in Strong Q2 Earnings, Hikes Stock Buybacks
PayPal stock is trading higher Tuesday after the company's beat-and-raise quarter and upwardly revised share repurchase program. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Subdued Ahead of Fed Meeting, Big Tech Earnings
While the main indexes were relatively quiet, McDonald's and ON Semiconductor notched big post-earnings gains.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 654 Points as 3M Stock Explodes Higher
It was a risk-on day for stocks thanks to an upbeat inflation reading and impressive earnings from 3M and Deckers.
By Karee Venema Published
-
3M Leads Dow Stocks After Massive Earnings Beat
3M stock is headed toward its best day ever after the industrial conglomerate's impressive earnings report. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published