Home Prices Decline Once Again: What the Experts Are Saying

Home prices declined for a third straight month in September amid a rapidly cooling housing market.

The longest streak of monthly declines in a decade comes courtesy of a surge in mortgage rates , which have been fostered by the Federal Reserve in order to halt inflationary pressures across the economy.

For the record, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index (opens in new tab) fell 1% in September from August. The index, which measures homes prices across the U.S., has lost 2.6% of its value over the past three months.

Year-over-year, home prices rose 10.6% in September, boosted by low levels of housing inventory .

"As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates higher, mortgage financing continues to be more expensive and housing becomes less affordable," Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a press release (opens in new tab). "Given the continuing prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken."

To get a sense of what the experts make of the latest reading on home prices, below please find select commentary from economists, strategists and other market pros, sometimes edited for brevity.

"The S&P Index fell 1.24% month-over-month, coming in right around expectations (Barclays and consensus -1.2% month-over-month) and the first time since 2012 showing three consecutive months of declines. Recent trends have begun to chip away at the robust increases over the past year, with prices still up 10.43% year-over-year. In September, major U.S. cities showed continued declines, reflecting the Fed's interest rate hike path affecting the housing market." – Colin Johanson, U.S. macroeconomic research analyst at Barclays