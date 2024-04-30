Eli Lilly Stock Surges on Demand for Weight-Loss Drugs

Eli Lilly beat earnings expectations for the first quarter and raised its outlook for the year.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By Joey Solitro
published

Eli Lilly (LLY) stock is rallying more than 5% in Thursday's session after the pharmaceutical giant reported strong first-quarter earnings results and raised its full-year outlook.

In the three months ended March 31, Eli Lilly's revenue increased 26% from the year-ago period to $8.8 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) surged 59.3% to $2.58.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8