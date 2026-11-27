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The main equity indexes were all up after a short and relatively quiet post-Thanksgiving trading session. So were all 11 stock market sectors, as consumer discretionary led the way higher on Black Friday.
"With Silicon Valley and the rest of the U.S. on holiday yesterday, markets have been experiencing a quiet 24 hours," observes Deutsche Bank Global Head of Macro Research Jim Reid, though he also sees "some signs that the tech selloff has stabilised for now, and that risk appetite is returning to markets."
Reid cites another "wild ride" for South Korea's KOSPI Index, which is heavy with semiconductor stocks and was up 4.3% on Friday, as well as "strong gains" for Japan's Nikkei (+2.1%) and a rally for tech stocks in Europe.
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The Cboe Volatility Index ticked up to 27.52 from 26.80 on Thursday (most futures markets trade 24 hours, five days a week) before easing back to 24.44. The fear index remains outside its "normal" range between 12 and 20.
At the same time, the 10-year Treasury yield was up 8.8 basis points to 4.936%, as investors sold "risk off" assets in favor of "risk on" assets. Note that bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions.
By the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average had added 1.2% to 50,774, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 1.6% at 7,297, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had risen 2.3% to 24,129.
Will SpaceX and Tesla merge?
You won't find it on the earnings calendar or the economic calendar for next week. But we should talk about the agenda for Tesla's (TSLA, +5.2%) annual meeting on Thursday, December 3, and whether it'll include discussion of a merger with SpaceX (SPCX, +4.8%).
The Financial Times reported this week that five directors from two special committees formed by each of the Elon Musk entities on October 20 are discussing an all-stock deal that would value a combined company at about $3.5 billion.
On November 18, Musk told Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times the two companies "don't need" a merger, but he answered "probably, yes" when Sorkin asked if they'd be better together.
The goal would be to close a Tesla-SpaceX merger by the end of the year, though the FT says the two sides aren't close to an agreement on what would be the biggest merger of all time.
They say "copper has a Ph.D. in economics"
The front-month copper futures contract was up 3.3% on Friday after rising as much as 6.5% on Thursday for its biggest intraday move since late January, as the red metal continues to rebound from a sharp decline catalyzed by fear of the AI trade.
Copper is an essential industrial metal because it efficiently conducts electricity and heat. Its critical role now is helping power, cool and connect massive AI data centers.
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You can certainly trade futures to capture potential upside for AI and the broader economy. You can also simplify the process with one of the five best copper ETFs to buy.
"It might not carry the same mystique as gold or silver, yet its role in the modern economy is arguably more critical," writes Kiplinger contributor Tony Dong. Indeed, with electrification accelerating in the AI age, copper "looks less like a cyclical industrial input and more like a structural growth story."
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David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.