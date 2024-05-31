Dell Stock Plunges Despite Q1 Beat: What To Know

Dell stock is tanking after the PC maker beat Q1 estimates but issued a mixed outlook for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.

closeup of dell vxrail server
(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Dell Technologies (DELL) stock is trading down more than 20% Friday after the PC maker's appearance on the earnings calendar. While Dell exceeded top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal first quarter, it issued mixed guidance for its second quarter.

In the three months ended May 3, Dell's revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $22.2 billion, driven by a 42.4% jump in servers and networking revenue. The company said earnings per share (EPS) decreased 3% from the year-ago period to $1.27. 

