Dave & Buster's Stock Tanks on Earnings Miss: What To Know

Dave & Buster's stock is plunging after the entertainment and restaurant chain reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings. Here's what you need to know.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) stock is down more than 10% Thursday after the entertainment and dining chain's fiscal first-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations.

In the 13 weeks ended May 5, Dave & Buster's revenue decreased 1.5% year-over-year to $588.1 million, driven by a 5.6% decline in same-store sales. The company also said its earnings per share (EPS) were down 26.3% from the year-ago period to $1.12.

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

