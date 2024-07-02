CrowdStrike Stock Downgraded: Should Investors Be Worried?
The downgrade of CrowdStrike is a valuation call, Piper Sandler says. Here's what you need to know.
CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock trading lower in Tuesday's session after financial services firm Piper Sandler downgraded the cybersecurity stock to Neutral (the equivalent to a Hold) from Overweight (the equivalent to a Buy).
CRWD stock has been one of the best stocks on the price charts so far in 2024, up nearly 54% for the year to date through the July 1 close. This includes a rally of over 10% since it was announced last month that CrowdStrike would be joining the S&P 500. CRWD's addition to the broad-market index became official on June 24.
However, Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens thinks the company has become so large that "meaningful upside will likely become more difficult as the law of large numbers should begin to weigh on overall growth rates for the security leader – which could cause returns to lag other names in the space," according to Morningstar.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
As such, Owens now sees the stock as a Hold with a $400 price target, which implies upside of just over 4% to current levels.
"We are optimistic about the company longer term as well as the opportunity, just not the stock over our 12-month investment horizon," Owens said.
CrowdStrike is still a Buy for most of Wall Street
The majority of Wall Street remains bullish toward the cybersecurity stock, suggesting investors shouldn't be too worried about Piper Sandler's downgrade of the name.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for CRWD stock is $402.53, representing implied upside of about 4.5% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Strong Buy.
Financial services firm Argus Research is one of those with a Buy rating on CRWD stock.
"We see CrowdStrike, with its focus on next-generation cybersecurity, as a strong competitor in the highly fragmented enterprise cybersecurity market," Argus analyst Joseph Bonner wrote in a June 7 note.
"In our view, CrowdStrike software is competitive with the best choices on the market," the analyst adds, saying the opportunity is strong for CRWD to "expand its business to the nearly 50% of companies that have not yet upgraded from traditional antivirus software, and to take advantage of both the secular growth in cloud workloads and the increasingly diabolical and toxic cyber-threat environment."
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Tesla Stock Soars on Q2 Deliveries Beat: What to Know
Tesla stock is higher Tuesday after the EV maker delivered more vehicles than expected in the second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Technology and Agile Are Reshaping Customer Experience in Financial Services
The future of financial services will be shaped by the integration of AI and Agile practices.
By Jabin Geevarghese George Published
-
Tesla Stock Soars on Q2 Deliveries Beat: What to Know
Tesla stock is higher Tuesday after the EV maker delivered more vehicles than expected in the second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Chewy Becomes the Latest Stock Pick of Roaring Kitty
Chewy stock is volatile Monday after Keith Gill, the investor known as Roaring Kitty, disclosed a 6.6% stake in the online pet retailer. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What BlackRock's Acquisition of Preqin Means for Investors
The $3.2 billion all-cash deal will expand BlackRock's footprint in the fast-growing private markets data segment. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Boeing to Acquire Spirit AeroSystems: What to Know
Boeing will buy Spirit for $4.7 billion in stock as it looks to improve the safety and quality of its airplanes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Give Up Gains Even as Inflation Ebbs
The main indexes closed lower Friday but ended the first half with impressive gains.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Nokia to Acquire Infinera in $2.3 Billion Deal: What to Know
Nokia will acquire Infinera as it looks to expand its optical-networking presence. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Trump Media & Technology Stock Stays Volatile After Debate
Trump Media & Technology stock has traded erratically in recent months and last night's presidential debate sparked more volatility in DJT shares.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Nike Stock Sinks on Dismal Sales Forecast: What to Know
Nike stock is spiraling Friday after the athletic and apparel retailer missed sales estimates for its most recent quarter and lowered its outlook for its new fiscal year.
By Joey Solitro Published