9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

Over the past year, the old rules of investing have mostly gone out the window, but one thing hasn't changed: Wall Street's best value stocks continue to be an attractive place for investors to plunk down their money for the long term. And that's likely to persist as we head into 2023.

The S&P 500 is down roughly 17% year-to-date and in a bear market. War continues to rage in Ukraine and disrupt energy markets. And significant changes in interest-rate policy continue to upend investment strategies that have been profitable for several years running.

But that's the thing about investing. If you want to get ahead, it's important to think beyond the obvious opportunities and consider a holistic approach that will generate returns even in even challenging environments. That involves looking beyond the once-fashionable growth investments to value stocks that might have been roughed up of late but still offer long-term upside.

These less-flashy value stocks are companies that are built with solid balance sheets and provide a steady flow of cash back to shareholders via dividends rather than investing aggressively in expanding their operations.

With that in mind, here are nine of the best value stocks to buy now. The names featured here are trading at deeply discounted valuations or a much lower per-share price than where they started the year, and each offers an above-market dividend yield. These are the kinds of high-quality value investments worth a closer look as we prepare for the new calendar year.

Data is as of Nov. 14. Dividend yields are calculated by annualizing the most recent payout and dividing by the share price. Stocks are listed in order of lowest to highest dividend yield.