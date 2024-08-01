Arm Stock Sinks as Soft Outlook Offsets AI-Fueled Earnings Beat
Arm Holdings stock is deep in the red Thursday after the chipmaker's full-year outlook fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Here's what you need to know.
Arm Holdings (ARM) stock is down plunging Thursday as the chipmaker's weak guidance offsets a fiscal first-quarter top- and bottom-line beat.
In the three months ended June 30, Arm's revenue increased 39.1% year-over-year to $939 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose 66.7% from the year-ago period to 40 cents.
"Artificial intelligence (AI) demand and rising compute subsystems (CSS) adoption across major market segments drove record revenue," said Arm CEO Rene Haas in a statement. "As the energy needs of AI continue to escalate, so does the demand for the high-performance, power-efficient Arm compute platform."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The company's results handily beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $902.7 million and earnings of 34 cents per share, according to CNBC.
However, sentiment turned negative toward the semiconductor stock when Arm reiterated its full-year outlook, calling for revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion and EPS in the range of $1.45 to $1.65. The midpoint of these ranges, $3.95 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.55 per share, is short of analysts' expectations of $4 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.58 per share.
Arm also provided an outlook for its fiscal second quarter. The chipmaker anticipates revenue to arrive between $780 million to $830 million and earnings per share in the range of 23 cents to 27 cents. The midpoint of these ranges, $805 million in revenue and earnings of 25 cents per share, are mixed versus the $804.1 million in revenue and earnings of 27 cents per share that Wall Street is anticipating.
In an update to its reporting process, the company announced that it will no longer disclose the number of Arm-based chips reported as shipped.
"We previously considered the number of chips reported as shipped by our customers as a key performance indicator because it represented the acceptance of our products by companies who use chips in their products," Arm said. "As we shift our focus to higher-value, lower-volume markets such as data center servers, AI accelerators and smartphone applications processors, the number of chips reported as shipped is less representative of our performance as the growth in royalty revenue is concentrated in a smaller number of chips."
Is Arm Holdings stock a buy, sell or hold?
Arm Holdings has been one of the best stocks on the price charts this year, up more than 60%. And Wall Street is generally bullish toward the chipmaker, which went public in September 2023 in one of the biggest IPOs in U.S. history.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for ARM stock is $129.81, representing implied upside of about 6% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation on the tech stock is Buy.
But some analysts think the stock is pricey after its run higher. Financial services firm Needham, for instance, has a Hold rating on ARM because of its valuation.
While the company reported solid first-quarter results, this was the first print in which it did not raise its outlook, Needham analyst Charles Shi said in a note this morning. "The lack of upside could be seen as a negative for the stock that trades at a sky-high valuation."
So despite Arm being "a solid business with great growth potential, we remain on the sidelines based on valuation," Shi concluded.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Mark Your Calendar: Virginia's Sales Tax Holiday Is Back
Sales Tax After a glitch last year, the Virginia tax-free weekend returns this weekend.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Meta Platforms Soars on Strong Earnings: What to Know
Meta Platforms stock is sizzling Thursday after the Facebook parent's Q2 earnings beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Meta Platforms Soars on Strong Earnings: What to Know
Meta Platforms stock is sizzling Thursday after the Facebook parent's Q2 earnings beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
The Fed Is About to Cut Rates. What Should Investors Do?
Investors may want to take stock of their portfolios once the Federal Reserve starts lowering interest rates.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps 451 Points After AMD Earnings, Fed Meeting
The main indexes notched impressive gains Wednesday on solid earnings and signs the Fed could start cutting rates as soon as September.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Fed Holds Rates Steady, Sets Stage for Easing: What the Experts Are Saying
Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but signaled it could pivot to lowering borrowing costs sooner rather than later.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Pops on Hot Data Center Sales
Advanced Micro Devices stock is higher Wednesday after the chipmaker's strong second-quarter report and upbeat outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Starbucks Stock Pops Despite Revenue Miss: What to Know
Starbucks stock is higher Wednesday after the coffee chain reported fiscal Q3 earnings. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Microsoft Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Microsoft is lower after the tech giant's soft cloud growth and revenue guidance, but analysts still love the Dow stock. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Slumps Ahead of Microsoft Earnings
The S&P 500 also closed lower Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a win.
By Karee Venema Published