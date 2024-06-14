Sports Memorabilia Appear to Have Arrived as Investing Class

The world's most prestigious auction house recently had a Sports Week in which it auctioned off sports collectibles.

Boxers Muhammad Ali, left, and Joe Frazier face off in the boxing ring.
Heavyweight boxers Muhammad Ali, left, and Joe Frazier during their championship bout in Manila, Philippines, in 1975.
(Image credit: UPI/Bettmann/Getty Images)
Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®
By
published

Sotheby’s, the legendary auction house, wrapped up Sports Week in April, its first dedicated foray into sports memorabilia. The piece de resistance of the auction: a signed pair of boxing trunks that Muhammed Ali wore during his “Thrilla in Manila” bout against Joe Frazier.

The fact that Sotheby’s, an auction house whose past sales include a $157.2 million Modigliani and a $139.4 million Picasso, has stepped into the ring with sports memorabilia is a clear declaration: Sports collectibles have made it to the big leagues in investing.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®
Founder and CEO, Destiny Family Office

Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, founded Destiny Family Office, a Destiny Wealth Partners firm, to help clients manage the increasing complexities inherent in their business and personal lives. He has identified three key areas where his firm can make a significant difference: presenting a compelling sphere of investments, including alternative, direct and co-investment opportunities; creating a special emphasis on high-end collectors whose collections signify significant alternative investments; and strengthening the firm’s private trust capabilities. Ruggie has become one of the most respected financial advisers in the industry, receiving national recognition and rankings including: 11X Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors, 6X Forbes/Shook Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (2023: 5th in North FL), 12X Financial Advisor Top RIA Firms and Forbes Finance Council 2016-2023.

 

