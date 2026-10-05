Every market cycle produces a handful of IPOs that seem impossible to ignore. The company dominates headlines, investors rush to gain access, and financial media debate whether the stock could become the next great growth story.
But before joining the excitement, investors should ask a more important question: Is the opportunity still attractive at today's price?
Why IPOs are different now
A generation ago, an IPO often marked the beginning of a company's growth story as a public company, following a relatively brief period as a private startup. Today, it more often marks the end of a long private‑market journey.
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Many of the most successful businesses stay private for years, raising multiple rounds of capital that can amount to billions of dollars in funding and building scale before they ever list their shares.
That matters because a substantial share of value creation can happen before the IPO. By the time shares begin trading publicly, the company may already be mature and profitable.
Investors buying at the offering price are often not purchasing a ground‑floor opportunity; they are buying after much of the early growth has already been priced in. That's why investors should be careful about assuming that "initial" equals "early."
The valuation problem
When a company is widely discussed and covered positively by the media, demand can quickly overtake discipline. That can push the initial valuation quite high.
Think of it this way: Strong fundamentals do not automatically create strong investment outcomes.
For example, consider two investors who are looking at the same company. One buys during a hot IPO when enthusiasm is high, while the other waits, watches the stock trade for a period of time and buys only after the price resets to something closer to reality.
Even if they own the same company, their outcomes may be very different. Entry valuation can often determine the investor outcome as much as business fundamentals.
Are IPOs a liquidity event?
When a company goes public, the founders, early employees and private investors may already have captured years of growth. The IPO helps those stakeholders realize value, but for public-market investors, that can change the timeline. They often enter after years of private ownership, at a stage when the business is a well-known entity and the valuation can incorporate many years of extensive forward growth assumptions.
That shift means the investor's advantage is often smaller than many assume. If the company is strong, its future may still be bright. But the IPO valuation may already reflect a lot of that optimism.
You may already own it
Another reason to reconsider investing in an IPO is that many large IPOs eventually become part of broad market indexes or are quickly held by actively managed funds.
To put it another way, if you own diversified stock funds, you may gain exposure to a newly public company without ever placing an IPO order.
A series of mega-listings has also prompted several major indexes to adjust their methodology to allow for incorporation sooner than in the past.
Before buying an IPO directly, you should ask whether your existing portfolio already provides exposure through a total market fund, large-cap growth fund, sector fund or another diversified strategy. If the answer is yes, the case for adding a concentrated position weakens.
If the new company is in an industry you already are heavily invested in, you may be doubling down on the same risk without realizing it. Diversification does not eliminate risk, but it can keep a single headline-grabbing stock from dominating your outcome.
A simple IPO checklist
Before reaching out to your adviser to participate in an IPO, consider five questions:
1. Has the company already gone through most of its high-growth phase in private markets?
2. Does the offering price leave room for upside, or does it assume perfection?
3. Would I still want to own this stock if the media attention disappeared?
4. Do I already own similar exposure through diversified funds?
5. If I buy, can I size the position modestly enough that a bad outcome will not derail my plan?
If you're doubting the answers to these questions, it may be worthwhile to show patience.
A better time to decide on an IPO is often before the hype begins, when the price, the business and the role it may play in your portfolio can be evaluated objectively.
A strategy for disciplined investors
For many individuals, a smart way to approach IPOs is to wait, watch and focus on process. Let the stock trade, let the business prove itself as a public company and let the valuation settle.
Sometimes that means missing the first wave of excitement. However, that is often a small price to pay for avoiding a poorly timed purchase.
In some cases, investors may have an opportunity to buy the same company later at a similar or even better valuation, with more information and less emotion, although future valuations are uncertain.
If you do want exposure to innovation, a diversified portfolio may be a better option. Professionally managed strategies can provide exposure to companies as they enter the public markets, often without the need to chase a day-one price.
Where the value is being created
Another important shift for investors to consider revolves around a growing share of value creation that occurs in private markets rather than public markets.
Decades ago, many companies went public relatively early in their development, allowing public-market investors to participate in years of rapid growth. Today, abundant private capital from venture capital firms, private equity sponsors, sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors enables companies to remain private much longer.
As a result, some of the most dramatic growth in revenue, users and enterprise value may occur before a company ever reaches the public markets.
For qualified investors seeking exposure to earlier-stage innovation and growth, participating through professionally managed private-market strategies may represent a more direct way to access this part of the corporate life cycle, though private investments come with their own risks, higher investment minimums, reduced liquidity and longer holding periods.
The bottom line
IPOs can be compelling, especially when they may involve well-known companies poised to disrupt markets in a positive way. But investors should remember that an exciting story is not the same thing as a successful investment.
A disciplined IPO strategy is about recognizing where value is created, who captured it first and whether the public offering still offers a reasonable purchase price.
For most investors, the recommendation is for patience and diversification. Introducing private markets exposure may also be a way to gain access to a portion of where the value creation has shifted.
The next time a company with a great deal of hype goes public, work with your adviser to review the price, your existing exposure and the role the stock would play in your portfolio. If the answer is not clear, waiting is often the most disciplined move of all.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.