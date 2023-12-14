Yuan Growing in Use in Cross-Border Trade: The Kiplinger Letter
Transactions settled in yuan, between China and the rest of the world, have grown by 24% in the first three quarters of this year alone.
The yuan is increasingly used to settle cross-border payments with China. Indeed, the number of transactions between China and the rest of the world settled in yuan has grown by 24% in the first three quarters of this year alone. The yuan now accounts for more than 50% of China’s global transactions for the first time, having dislodged the once-dominant U.S. dollar earlier this year.
Beijing has long harbored ambitions to internationalize its currency. For now, though, the yuan’s rise is largely limited to bilateral trade with countries that align with China politically, including Argentina, Nigeria, Russia and Pakistan. The war in Ukraine, along with the sanctions imposed on Russia, have made many of these countries eager to reduce their dependence on the dollar.
However, there’s a limit to how far the yuan can rise on the backs of China’s allies, as Beijing conducts roughly 60% of its trade with countries that align with the U.S. And overtaking the buck is easier said than done.
The yuan still accounts for only 3.7% of global payments by value, a shadow of the dollar’s 46.6% share. Foreign appetite for Chinese assets has also fallen over the past year, as investors fret about tensions with the U.S. and question China’s long-term economic outlook.
