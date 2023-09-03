Falling Prices in China Could Be a Boon For the U.S.: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
China's weakened economy shows no clear signs of improvement.
To help you understand what is going on in the world economy and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
Consumer prices in China are declining as economic growth falters. Consumer price inflation finally slipped into negative territory in July, following 10 consecutive months of decline for producer prices. A prolonged slump in the country’s property market, plunging export demand, and subdued spending by consumers have weighed on the economy following an initial burst of activity in the first quarter, after Beijing scrapped its strict pandemic restrictions.
Beijing is now under more pressure to step up monetary and fiscal support. But the government won’t rush into a decision. Instead, expect officials to determine how much of the current slowdown is attributable to structural factors, such as an aging population, and thus not easily addressed by stimulus measures. China’s central bank will also act cautiously amid a weaker yuan and elevated debt.
Falling prices in China are good for countries dealing with elevated inflation, most notably the U.S., India, Germany and the Netherlands. In places where inflation is already low — Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea — import prices could fall, on average.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Rodrigo Sermeño covers the financial services, housing, small business, and cryptocurrency industries for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in 2014, he worked for several think tanks and non-profit organizations in Washington, D.C., including the New America Foundation, the Streit Council, and the Arca Foundation. Rodrigo graduated from George Mason University with a bachelor's degree in international affairs. He also holds a master's in public policy from George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.
