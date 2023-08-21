Business Is Driving the Smart Glasses Boom: Kiplinger Forecasts
The advanced tech has many practical uses for companies.
As Apple and Meta battle it out to push virtual reality to the mainstream, don’t overlook the growing array of practical business uses of smart glasses in manufacturing, car repair, energy work, logistics, etc.
Shipments of smart glasses — a segment that includes augmented-reality glasses that overlay digital information onto the real world, and much simpler devices with a mini-display — are set to jump. It’s still a small category, but ABI Research estimates shipments will hit 25 million among business users in 2027, versus fewer than 2 million in 2022. One big use: Remote assistance, where someone in the field wears glasses equipped with a camera and microphone, and someone back in the office can walk them through the work.
Expect many success stories for the productivity-boosting tech soon. But also many stumbles.
The Microsoft HoloLens, a cutting-edge AR device, has had numerous issues being integrated into military training, despite its promise. Google, which made a splash with its early set of glasses, has abandoned the project. Other companies working on promising devices: TeamViewer, Vuzix and Lenovo. One lightweight model from Vuzix used in healthcare and other settings costs $1,800.
