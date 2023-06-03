Five Ways to Get Key Employees to Ride Out Big Changes

When business owners begin planning for their eventual departure, they may overlook an important aspect — how key employees contribute to the overall health of their company.

As part of a company’s human capital, key staff members serve an important role in contributing to the success of a business. Their worth to business owners cannot be overstated.

There are several detrimental aspects to losing a key employee:

Loss of expertise that can be difficult to replace. Key employees often have specialized skills and knowledge that are essential to the company's operations. Over the years, staff have developed a deep understanding of the company's products, services and processes.

Business transitions such as mergers, acquisitions or restructuring can create uncertainty and anxiety among key employees. Unless there are incentives to stay with the business, these employees may seek more money or recognition elsewhere, taking their talents with them.

To incentivize your key employees to stay on with the business and remain committed during the transition to new owners, here are five options business owners should consider: