Don't Just Sell, Connect: How Financial Advisers Can Ignite Their Sales Growth
Avoid complacency and embrace small, consistent improvements to optimize your sales process and results.
It's a message we frequently repeat at Advisors Excel: When record-breaking results are achieved — as they have been in recent years by many financial professionals — it's easy for complacency to set in.
Sales is the lifeblood of any business, and complacency can be its biggest threat. It's easy to do what we've always done, but to grow, we must commit to continuous improvement. Something as little as a 5% improvement in your conversion rate can lead to significant growth.
This isn't just about attracting new clients; it's about optimizing every interaction, from the first meeting to the follow-up touches.
Refine your appointment skills
The first step to improving any sales process is to refine your client meetings. Every meeting is an opportunity to build trust and demonstrate value. This doesn't mean a complete overhaul; instead, look for opportunities to tweak your process. After all, small hinges can swing big doors.
Here are a few strategies to consider:
Research and prepare. Before every meeting, ensure you understand the prospective client's background, needs and preferences. Tailor your presentation to address these specifics.
Tools like Catchlight can give you more information, but so can looking up prospects on social media. In today's online world, learning more about your potential clients is easier than ever.
Master asking questions. This is an area where complacency can set in. You sit in so many similar meetings every day that it can be easy to stop listening as attentively as you should.
Many great resources are available to help you learn how to ask better questions and listen.
Offer a clear value proposition. Articulate your value proposition clearly and concisely. Clients should leave the meeting with a strong understanding of how your solutions can benefit them.
One adviser I interviewed earlier this year noted his first appointments include about 30 minutes of him clearly articulating to potential clients how his firm is different.
Enhance touchpoints between meetings
The touches between meetings are just as crucial as the meetings themselves. Consistent and meaningful follow-ups keep you top of mind and build stronger relationships.
Personalize communication. Use personalized emails and calls to check in and provide updates. Tailor your messages based on previous interactions to show you remember and care about each client.
There is so much technology to help you achieve this, from artificial intelligence tools like Zocks and ChatGPT to BombBomb videos.
Provide educational content. Share relevant articles, blogs or industry insights that might interest your clients. This positions you as a thought leader and adds value outside the sales context.
Show appreciation. Gestures like handwritten notes or small gifts can create a lasting impression and uniquely position you. Never underestimate the power of a handwritten note.
Embrace technology
Adopting the right tools to help personalize and automate at the same time can be powerful.
But one caution: Don't let technology be your excuse for not doing the basics. So often at Advisors Excel, I hear our team members complain that we don't have the best technology solution, when sometimes the answer can be to just pick up the phone and call someone.
Lead by example
As a leader, your commitment to improvement sets the tone for your entire team. Demonstrate the importance of refining the sales process by constantly looking for ways to enhance your skills and actively participating in training sessions.
Sandler Selling, which you can access yourself and also through Advisors Excel, would be a great learning opportunity for your team.
More than anything, don't ever miss an opportunity to look for ways you can adjust your process and get your entire team on board with this constant improvement. Periodically try at least two new things to keep from becoming complacent.
Remember, the small, consistent actions you take today can yield significant results in the future. Let's continue elevating our sales strategies to work toward a remarkable future.
You help people enjoy their retirement. What you do matters, so do it with excellence.
