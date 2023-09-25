Huawei's Chip Breakthrough Triggers U.S. Scrutiny: The Kiplinger Letter
Advanced chip highlights China's capacity for fighting back against US sanctions.
Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., already blacklisted by the U.S., launched a new phone using highly advanced technology that has sparked concern in Washington. To help you understand what is going on in the trade/China landscape and what we expect may happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
China’s big chip breakthrough is less than meets the eye. Recent news, that telecom giant Huawei collaborated with China’s largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) on an advanced processor to power its latest smartphone, set off alarm bells in Washington.
But the chip they produced is still five years behind the cutting edge — an eternity in semiconductor time. And without access to more advanced equipment, which is limited by export controls, Beijing will struggle to produce additional breakthroughs, despite heavily subsidizing various semiconductor manufacturing initiatives.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Nevertheless, don’t be surprised if Uncle Sam further tightens restrictions on China’s access to semiconductor manufacturing equipment. By some accounts, U.S. enforcement of export controls has been less stringent than expected, a consequence of industry lobbying.
But critics also say these regulations were poorly designed, allowing China to access less-advanced equipment still capable of making more advanced chips, though not well enough to be commercially viable.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
-
-
Save Up To $250 On Any Delta Vacations Flight and Hotel Package
Delta is offering a new deal for SkyMiles members that could potentially save travelers up to $250 on travel booked later this year.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Your Social Security Checks Won’t Stop If the Government Shuts Down
How Social Security would be affected by a government shutdown, including what happens to checks and what services would be paused.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
Republicans vs Republicans, the Widening Division: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Republicans in the House and the Senate meltdown as a division grows over spending cuts and other measures, including the Biden impeachment.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Investments In U.S.-Made Drone Technology Are Gaining Strength — The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The U.S.-Made drone aircraft, software sector has been boosted by a crackdown on Chinese drones amid security concerns.
By John Miley Published
-
Congress Races to Pass a Spending Bill as a Gov. Shutdown Looms — The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter McCarthy faces push-back from Congress and moderate House Republicans as they move to avoid a Gov. shutdown
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Auto Industry’s Electric Transition Sparks Tension With Autoworkers: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter DoE announces $12 billion to support factory retrofits, which autoworkers fear may mean the end of numerous auto manufacturing jobs.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
New Regs Crackdown on Incandescent Bulbs and CTC Exposure: Kiplinger Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The EPA and Dept. of Energy are planning to enforce rules on hazardous CTC and inefficient incandescent light bulbs.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
State Legislators Are Switching Parties at a Fast Rate: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Switching is pacing well above the 30-year average, with Dems losing more than the GOP.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Falling Prices in China Could Be a Boon For the U.S.: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Falling prices in China could be a boon for the U.S. as the country's weakened economy shows no clear signs of improvement.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Five Reasons Your Healthcare Costs Will Ease: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts From technical advancements to cheaper drugs, healthcare cost relief is coming.
By David Payne Published