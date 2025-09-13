Small Businesses Are Racing to Use AI
Spurred on by competitive pressures, small businesses are racing to adopt AI. A recent snapshot shows the technology’s day-to-day uses.
It usually takes a while for small businesses to adopt new technology. Compared to larger firms, smalls have tighter budgets and fewer employees to roll out new tech to.
But AI is bucking the traditional wait-and-see approach.
From just
Already, 58% of smalls use generative artificial intelligence, according to the 2025 Empowering Small Business Report, a recent survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. That’s up from 40% in 2024, as more businesses harness AI chatbots, AI coding tools and image creation tools.
Most small businesses, defined in the survey as companies with fewer than 250 employees, believe their competitors are using AI or plan to do so soon. There are signs that AI adoption is helping businesses improve sales, keep customers, save money and otherwise enhance their operations.
AI use is sure to jump next year, too, as more AI tools become fully integrated into popular business software for marketing, payroll, accounting, inventory, sales, human resources and communications. Examples include QuickBooks, LinkedIn, Workday and Grammarly. Companies also tap the AI features built into search engines, such as Google and Perplexity, as well as AI tools from Facebook that make advertising on social media easier.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Businesses even report using AI to navigate tariffs, find lower-cost suppliers, process returns, fulfill last-minute delivery, prevent fraud and develop customer insights, according to the survey.
AI trial and error
So what’s stopping some companies from taking the plunge? Top concerns include quality, cost and legal issues of AI tools. That hesitation comes with risk, as other businesses plow ahead and potentially gain an advantage.
Unlike large firms, most small businesses aren’t building custom AI tools from scratch, and instead are using it in traditional software and free options, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Microsoft Office’s Copilot. And it’s not just office workers. Blue collar workers are increasingly using AI features in software designed for plumbers, electricians, painters and other tradespeople.
AI’s fast adoption is spurring small businesses to increasingly look for AI skills when hiring, and help current employees with AI training. “Nearly all (98%) small business AI users are working to upskill their employees,” according to the survey.
Still, it won’t be easy to find the best, most productive uses of AI. Strapped for time and money? Start by harnessing AI in software you have already purchased or try free tools. Don’t be surprised if some efforts fall short.
