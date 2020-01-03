Avoid Fraud in 2020 By Writing the Complete Date

Protect your documents from scammers who could change the date on your important documents.

Scammers could make your 2020 miserable if you abbreviate the year as ‘20 when dating legal documents, authorities are warning.

SEE ALSO: 6 Scams that Prey on the Elderly

That ‘20 could be turned into “2018” or “2019” on a check or other legal document, setting you up for fraud, according to the Takoma Park Police Department in Takoma Park, Maryland.

For instance, the scammers could date that captured check to “2021” and attempt to cash it again next year. Another scenario: Say you signed documents agreeing to start paying debt on 1/3/20. That could be turned into 1/3/2019, and the scammers could attempt to collect past debt.

The simple solution: Fully write out the year -- 2020 -- on any legal documents, authorities say.