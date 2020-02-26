Home Prices in the 100 Largest Metro Areas

What’s happening in the market where you live?

The table below shows changes in prices for existing homes (single-family houses and condos) for the 100 largest metro areas tracked by Clear Capital as of December 31, 2019. In addition to the one-year change, we show the change in home prices since the peak of the national market in mid 2006 and since the bottom of the market in early 2012.

The median home price (half of all homes sold cost more, and half cost less) of a residential property as of December 31 was $253,000, according to Clear Capital. Home prices rose 5.7% in 2019, compared with an increase of 7.4% in 2018. Prices in more than one-fifth of the 100 cities have doubled since then, led by Salt Lake City, New Orleans and Knoxville, Tenn. Cities that cooled in 2019 include Jackson, Miss., Kansas City, Mo., Bridgeport, Conn., and San Jose, Calif.

The affordability index shows the relative affordability of cities (on a scale of 1 to 10; 1 is the most affordable, 10 is least affordable). It’s based on the percentage of annual income required to buy a median-priced home in each metro area in late 2019.

At the end of 2019, home prices rose faster than wages and rents in two-thirds of the 855 counties analyzed by ATTOM Data Solutions. Yet owning a three-bedroom home is more affordable than renting a median-priced home in more than half of those markets. ATTOM’s analysis shows ownership is more affordable in less-populated counties and renting more affordable in urban areas. Cities with more than 1 million people where it’s still more affordable to buy a home than rent include Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia.

