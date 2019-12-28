2020 Stock Market Holidays and Bond Market Holidays

Is the market open today? Take a look at which holidays the stock markets and bond markets take off in 2020. Getty Images By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor December 28, 2019 The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. SEE ALSO: The 20 Best Stocks to Buy for 2020 2020 Market Holidays DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, April 9 Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 10 Good FridayClosedClosedClosed Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 25 Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed Monday, Sept. 7 Labor DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed Friday, Nov. 27 Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas EveEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day ClosedClosedClosed Market Holiday Observations When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday. SEE ALSO: The 30 Best Mutual Funds in 401(k) Retirement Plans