When Can You File Taxes in 2023? (Hint: It's Very Soon)

We're barely into 2023, but some people already want to know when you can file taxes this year. The sooner you file your federal income tax return, the sooner you'll receive any tax refund due. Plus, early birds are less likely to experience tax refund fraud, since the IRS will likely receive their tax return before scammers have a chance to file a fraudulent return in their name. That's why a lot of people like to file their return as early as possible.

When Can You File Taxes

This year, the IRS will start accepting 2022 tax returns at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on January 23, 2023. That's one day earlier than last year, but much sooner than in 2021 when you had to wait until February 12 to start filing returns. (The 2021 delay allowed the IRS more time to do additional programming and testing of their systems following tax law changes enacted in December 2020 that provided a second round of stimulus checks and other benefits.)

If you're really itching to file your return as soon as possible and made $73,000 or less in 2022, you can use the IRS's Free File (opens in new tab) program to file your return as early as January 13. Participating providers will accept completed returns starting on that date and hold them until January 23, when they can be filed electronically with the IRS. Other tax preparation software companies and tax professionals may also accept or preparing tax returns before January 23 and hold them until the IRS itself begins accepting returns.

If you're more of a procrastinator when it come to taxes, you have until April 18, 2023, to file your 2022 federal income tax return or request a tax filing extension. Normally the due date is April 15, but since that day falls on a weekend this year and the next business day is a holiday in Washington, D.C. (Emancipation Day), the deadline is pushed back to April 18. Anyone requesting an extension will have until October 16, 2023, to file their 2022 federal income tax return (although payment of any tax owed is still due on the original April 18 deadline).

Who Must File a Tax Return?

Not everyone is required to file a tax return. If your income is under a certain amount (see table below), you aren't required to file a tax return because you won't owe any tax.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Federal Tax Return Filing Requirements (2022 Tax Year) Filing Status and Age at End of 2022 Income Required to File 2022 Return Single; Under 65 $12,950 Single; 65 or Older $14,700 Married Filing Jointly; Both Spouses Under 65 $25,900 Married Filing Jointly; One Spouse 65 or Older $27,300 Married Filing Jointly; Both Spouses 65 or Older $28,700 Married Filing Separately; Any Age $5 Head of Household; Under 65 $19,400 Head of Household; 65 or Older $21,150 Qualifying Widow(er); Under 65 $25,900 Qualifying Widow(er); 65 or Older $27,300

However, even if your income is below the applicable threshold, you still may want to file a 2022 tax return anyway. For example, you will need to file a return to claim certain tax credits, such as the:

Earned income credit;

Additional child tax credit;

American Opportunity credit;

Credit for federal tax on fuels;

Premium tax credit; and

Credits for sick and family leave.

When Will Tax Refunds Arrive?

If you have a federal tax refund coming, you could get your money back in as little as three weeks. In the past, the IRS has issued over 90% of refunds in less than 21 days. If you want to speed up the refund process, e-file your 2022 tax return and select the direct deposit payment method. That's the fastest way. Paper returns and checks slow things down considerable.

However, don't expect your refund before mid-February if you claim the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit. By law, refunds for returns claiming these credits must be delayed. This applies to the entire refund, not just the portion associated with the credits. According to the IRS, its "Where's My Refund" tool (opens in new tab) should provide an updated status for your refund by February 18 if you claim one of these credits. The IRS also expects most refunds that are held up because the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit was claimed to be available in bank accounts or on debit cards by February 28 if you chose direct deposit and there are no other issues with your return.