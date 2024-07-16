TaxAct Class Action Settlement: Details to Know

A multimillion-dollar settlement over alleged data privacy violations affects some TaxAct customers.

roll of US dollars on desk next to pen and calculator
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelley R. Taylor
By
published
inNews

A class action settlement involving the popular online tax preparation service, TaxAct, is underway. This legal settlement involves users of TaxAct's online federal tax filing service between two and six years ago. 

The total settlement amount is about $14.95 million, and eligible customers may be entitled to compensation. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kelley R. Taylor
Kelley R. Taylor
Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8