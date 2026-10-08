Every year, self-employed homebuyers do exactly what their accountants advise, then sit across from a lender who treats them as if they barely earn a living.
The write-offs that shrink a tax bill also shrink the income a mortgage underwriter will count, and that gap can decide whether you get an approval on your mortgage application or a courteous no.
This touches a large and growing share of the country. Bureau of Labor Statistics data put roughly 16.8 million Americans, more than 10% of the workforce, in self-employment as of late 2025. Upwork's research counts about 64 million people, close to 38% of workers, doing some freelance work over the course of a year.
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Plenty earn more than enough to carry a mortgage, yet a conventional lender's math can still say otherwise. There is a well-worn path around the problem, plus a few moves that measurably improve where you land.
How your deductions shrink your borrowing power on a conventional loan
When you apply for a conventional loan, the underwriter doesn't look at what your business earned. They begin with the net profit on your tax return, run it through a standardized cash-flow worksheet (Fannie Mae's Form 1084 is the common one), average it over about two years, and turn the result into a monthly figure that gets weighed against your debts.
A low monthly number means low borrowing power, even when far more cash moves through your accounts than the return shows.
Not every deduction counts against you equally, though, and that detail rarely surfaces before someone assumes conventional financing is out of reach. The Fannie Mae worksheet adds several noncash write-offs, among them depreciation, the home office deduction, depletion and amortization, so those don't lower your qualifying income even though they lowered your tax bill.
What does pull the number down are ordinary cash operating costs:
- Supplies
- Subcontractors
- Vehicle and mileage
- Insurance
- Fuel
- Travel
That difference tells you how wide your own gap really is. If your write-offs are mostly depreciation and a home office, you might qualify with figures much closer to your true earnings.
If you carry heavy equipment, labor and fuel costs, a large slice of your income vanishes before the lender ever counts it.
How a bank statement loan reads your real cash flow
A bank statement loan settles the income question with your deposits rather than your return. Instead of starting from net profit, the lender totals the money that landed in your accounts in the past 12 or 24 months, discounts it to reflect the cost of doing business and spreads what remains across those months to reach a qualifying income.
That discount is the expense factor. On business accounts, lenders commonly assume expenses consume about half of deposits and count roughly 50% as income. Personal accounts get treated differently, since money reaching them has usually already covered some costs. This is also a number you can influence.
An underwriter is not tallying every credit on the page. They want deposits that are steady and roughly consistent with the income you report, and they remove anything that is not recurring business revenue, such as a transfer, a loan or a tax refund.
Overdrafts and returned payments draw the wrong kind of attention. The aim is to reconstruct what your business dependably produces.
The trade-off is rate. As nonqualified mortgage products, these loans typically run about 0.5 to 1 percentage point above a comparable conventional loan, and some programs ask for a few months of reserves.
Set that against what qualifying the conventional way would cost you, which is the deductions that lower your tax bill every year.
For many self-employed borrowers, keeping those write-offs is worth a slightly higher rate, though a thin-margin business should still run the numbers.
What to do before you apply
Borrowers who keep business and personal banking separate start from a strong position: Clean, easy-to-total deposits that tie plainly to their work and give an underwriter little room to discount them.
If your accounts are commingled, though, that's no reason to wait. A mortgage broker specializing in bank statement loans can review your deposits now and tell you what already qualifies, including whether your business or personal account makes the stronger case.
Those deposits also need to read clearly. Cash is hard to trace and often excluded, so deposit it promptly and keep records linking it to invoices.
When a large or irregular deposit lands, be ready to explain it, because anything resembling a transfer or a loan gets stripped from the calculation.
If your real costs run well below what the lender assumes, a CPA-prepared expense statement can increase the income on which your loan is based. This is where the expense factor stops being a flat 50%.
Say you deposit $20,000 a month and the lender counts half, or $10,000. If a CPA documents that your true costs are closer to 25%, the lender might count $15,000 instead, raising your qualifying income by half with nothing changed about how you operate.
It's not required, and it helps low-overhead businesses most. Ask your loan officer first, since lenders typically want the letter prepared in a specific way.
Where the program lets you choose, match the window to your trajectory. A business whose income has climbed usually looks stronger over 12 months, since a 24-month pull averages that recent year against a leaner one behind it.
A seasonal or uneven business tends to do better over 24, where the slow stretches sit next to the busy ones. Run it both ways and go with the window that best reflects your current earning power.
Line up the real costs before you fall for a house, including a down payment, several months of reserves and a rate above conventional.
Whatever you're preapproved for, make sure your cash flow comfortably covers the monthly payment and carrying costs in an ordinary month, not just a busy one.
Ask your CPA about timing, too, since the deduction strategy that saves the most at tax time is not always the one that serves you in a year when you also want to buy.
Lenders don't all read your file the same way, so gather a few quotes and select a loan officer who lays out both paths instead of selling one.
The right loan depends on what you need most: Conventional often wins on rate when your deductions are mostly the paper kind that get added back, while a bank statement loan can win on loan size or speed.
That call is yours to make. Assemble your file early either way:
- 12 to 24 months of statements
- About two years of proof of self-employment
- Your CPA's expense letter
- A year-to-date profit and loss statement
The bottom line
A conventional turndown usually says more about the measuring stick than about you. Underwriting built for a W-2 world reads a healthy business as a low earner, and the very deductions that make you a savvy taxpayer are the ones that make you look small on paper.
As the workforce keeps shifting toward independent income, the financing has quietly caught up.
Your task is to know which door fits and to arrive prepared: Clean deposits, a documented expense ratio, reserves set aside and a lender who writes these loans routinely. Do that, and self-employment stops being the reason you can't buy.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.