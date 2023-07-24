IRS Tax Deadline Approaching for Storm Victims in These 4 States
The IRS extended the tax deadline to July 31 for storm victims in several states. Here are the counties in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee that need to file — and pay — federal taxes soon.
Following severe storms, the IRS extended the deadline for several states to file federal income tax returns for the 2022 tax year. (Those are the returns normally due in April each year.) However, the IRS extended deadlines were different for various states. So, although not all storm victims have a July 31 tax deadline, impacted taxpayers in 36 counties across four states, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, do. That deadline is just around the corner.
Tax Deadline in Arkansas
Impacted Arkansas taxpayers that had businesses or lived in federally declared disaster areas were granted a tax deadline of July 31 as a result of tornadoes and severe storms in March.
The extended Arkansas tax deadline applies to individual and business tax returns normally due April 18, 2023. The extension also applies to estimated tax payments that would have normally been due between April 15 and July 31. The extended deadline applies to the following counties.
- Cross County
- Lonoke County
- Pulaski County
Affected taxpayers in these counties who wish to contribute to 2022 IRAs and HSAs may still do so (as long as contribution limits allow) until July 31, 2023.
Tax Deadline for Indiana Tornado Victims
The IRS extended the Indiana tax deadline for taxpayers in areas impacted by tornadoes that hit the state in March and April. Impacted taxpayers in the following Indiana counties have until July 31 to file federal tax returns, make estimated tax payments, and contribute to 2022 IRAs and HSAs.
- Allen, Benton, and Brown Counties
- Clinton, Grant and Howard Counties
- Johnson, Lake, and Monroe Counties
- Morgan and Owen Counties
- Sullivan and White Counties
Mississippi Tax Deadline Extension
Storm victims in Mississippi received an extended IRS tax deadline after a March tornado devastated areas of the state. The July 31 Mississippi tax deadline applies to estimated tax payments that would have normally been due April 15 and June 15.
Affected taxpayers also have until July 31 to file federal tax returns and contribute to HSAs and IRAs for 2022. Below are the Mississippi areas that qualified for the extension.
- Carroll County
- Humphreys County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Panola County
- Sharkey County
- Washington County
Tennessee Storm Victims Tax Deadline
The IRS granted a federal tax extension of July 31 for several Tennessee counties after severe storms devastated areas of the state in March and April.
Affected taxpayers in the below counties have until the end of July to file federal tax returns and make estimated tax payments normally due between April 15 and July 31.
- Cannon, Giles, and Hardeman Counties
- Hardin, Haywood, and Johnson Counties
- Lewis, Macon, and McNairy Counties
- Morgan and Rutherford Counties
- Tipton and Wayne Counties
Subject to normal contribution limits, taxpayers with a Tennessee tax deadline of July 31 can contribute to 2022 HSAs and IRAs until the July 31 deadline.
Information for Disaster Victims
Taxpayers affected by storms can visit the IRS’ FAQs for Disaster Victims webpage for more information about extended tax deadlines and other available tax relief. A complete list of federally declared disaster areas can be found on FEMA’s website.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
