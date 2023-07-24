IRS Tax Deadline Approaching for Storm Victims in These 4 States

Following severe storms, the IRS extended the deadline for several states to file federal income tax returns for the 2022 tax year. (Those are the returns normally due in April each year.) However, the IRS extended deadlines were different for various states. So, although not all storm victims have a July 31 tax deadline, impacted taxpayers in 36 counties across four states, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, do. That deadline is just around the corner.

Tax Deadline in Arkansas

Impacted Arkansas taxpayers that had businesses or lived in federally declared disaster areas were granted a tax deadline of July 31 as a result of tornadoes and severe storms in March.

The extended Arkansas tax deadline applies to individual and business tax returns normally due April 18, 2023. The extension also applies to estimated tax payments that would have normally been due between April 15 and July 31. The extended deadline applies to the following counties.

Cross County

Lonoke County

Pulaski County

Affected taxpayers in these counties who wish to contribute to 2022 IRAs and HSAs may still do so (as long as contribution limits allow) until July 31, 2023.

Tax Deadline for Indiana Tornado Victims

The IRS extended the Indiana tax deadline for taxpayers in areas impacted by tornadoes that hit the state in March and April. Impacted taxpayers in the following Indiana counties have until July 31 to file federal tax returns, make estimated tax payments, and contribute to 2022 IRAs and HSAs.

Allen, Benton, and Brown Counties

Clinton, Grant and Howard Counties

Johnson, Lake, and Monroe Counties

Morgan and Owen Counties

Sullivan and White Counties

Mississippi Tax Deadline Extension

Storm victims in Mississippi received an extended IRS tax deadline after a March tornado devastated areas of the state. The July 31 Mississippi tax deadline applies to estimated tax payments that would have normally been due April 15 and June 15.

Affected taxpayers also have until July 31 to file federal tax returns and contribute to HSAs and IRAs for 2022. Below are the Mississippi areas that qualified for the extension.

Carroll County

Humphreys County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Panola County

Sharkey County

Washington County

Tennessee Storm Victims Tax Deadline

The IRS granted a federal tax extension of July 31 for several Tennessee counties after severe storms devastated areas of the state in March and April.

Affected taxpayers in the below counties have until the end of July to file federal tax returns and make estimated tax payments normally due between April 15 and July 31.

Cannon, Giles, and Hardeman Counties

Hardin, Haywood, and Johnson Counties

Lewis, Macon, and McNairy Counties

Morgan and Rutherford Counties

Tipton and Wayne Counties

Subject to normal contribution limits, taxpayers with a Tennessee tax deadline of July 31 can contribute to 2022 HSAs and IRAs until the July 31 deadline.

Information for Disaster Victims