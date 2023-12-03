One Key Rule for Understanding 2023 RMDs
Required minimum distribution (RMD) rules can be confusing, but there is an essential guideline that can help.
Recent retirement savings legislation (e.g., the SECURE 2.0 Act) has created confusion about when people must begin taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred retirement savings accounts. (RMDs are the minimum amounts you must withdraw from certain retirement accounts each year once you reach a certain age.)
New RMD rules
For example, a few years ago, the SECURE Act raised the age for taking RMDs from 70.5 to 72. But last year, when the SECURE 2.0 Act became law, the RMD age moved to 73. That raised questions about who could or couldn’t delay their RMDs until the following year.
Confusing things even more, the IRS delayed rules for some inherited IRA RMDs. The agency also waived penalties for failing to take certain RMDs. So, for 2023, some retirees wonder whether and when they must take required minimum distributions.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
RMD age by birth year
Thankfully, to simplify things, there is a relatively straightforward guideline for some 2023 RMDs. That’s because the age at which you must start taking required minimum distributions is determined by your birth year.
- Essentially, if you were born in 1950 or earlier, you must take required minimum distributions this year (2023).
- However, if you were born on or after January 1, 1951, you are not obligated to take RMDs in 2023.
Note: Accounts subject to RMD rules include employer-sponsored retirement plans including, including profit-sharing plans, 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, and 457(b) plans. Other tax-deferred retirement accounts, such as traditional IRAs, SEPs, and SIMPLE IRAs, are also subject to RMDs.
Do Roth IRAs have RMDs? But remember that inherited IRAs have their own set of complicated rules. Meanwhile, Roth IRA accounts are not subject to RMD requirements until after the account owner dies. And beginning in 2024, RMDs won’t be required for designated Roth 401(k) accounts. (However, 2023 RMDs due by April 1, 2024, are still required.)
It's important to note that your first RMD can wait until the 1st of April of the following year. That means that if you turn 73 this year (2023), you may delay your RMD until April of next year (2024). That might give you time to align the distribution with your financial situation, but it can result in two RMDs in a year. However, keep in mind that subsequent RMDs must be completed by December 31 of a given year.
When do RMDs start?
- If you reach age 72 in 2023, your first RMD can be delayed until age 73. So, the first RMD (for 2024) is due April 1, 2025.
- If you were age 72 in 2022, the prior RMD rule applies. That means your first RMD was due April 1, 2023, and your second RMD is due soon, i.e., Dec. 31, 2023. (The RMD amount would be based on your account balance on Dec. 31 of last year, 2022).
How are RMDs taxed?
Required minimum distributions are generally taxed as ordinary income in the year they are taken. So, RMDs can increase your taxable income and potentially push you into a higher federal income tax bracket.
Additionally, increased income from required distributions can affect your eligibility for some tax credits and deductions and impact the amount you pay in Medicare Part B and D premiums.
What can you do? Given the potential impacts of RMD income and recent legislative changes in SECURE 2.0, it's essential to stay informed and seek advice from financial experts to ensure compliance with the latest regulations. Also keep in mind that failing to take RMDs can result in IRS penalties.
Consult your financial advisor or a tax professional to plan your retirement account distributions and make informed decisions on withdrawals that optimize your financial situation in retirement while minimizing tax implications.
Related Content
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
-
-
How to Buy Stocks
Not everyone knows how to buy stocks, even as investing in the stock market becomes more and more popular. This four-step plan can help.
By Will Ashworth Published
-
When to Apply for Social Security Payments? Your Age Matters
Do you know when to apply for Social Security benefits? What's the best age to start receiving monthly payments? Part of the answer lies in your birth year.
By Jacob Wolinsky Published
-
Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate and Home Sales
Capital Gains Tax Selling your home or a rental property? Here are important capital gains tax rules to keep in mind.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Another Big IRS Tax Change for Online Sellers
Selling Online Just in time for the holidays, the IRS is delaying a significant tax 1099-K reporting requirement for 2023.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Tax-Deductible Black Friday Deals for the Self-Employed
Black Friday Deals Some Black Friday deals can help the self-employed save on business expenses and taxes.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Did You Overpay for Thanksgiving Dinner?
Thanksgiving 2023 marks the second most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in history. But how much it cost depended on what you bought, where you live — and whether your state taxes groceries.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Most Expensive States for Retired Military Service Members
Military Retirement Veterans can keep more of their military retirement pay by avoiding these high-taxed, most expensive states for retired service members.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
2023 401(k) Contribution Deadline Coming Soon
401(k) Contributions Year-end is the deadline for making max 401(k) contributions that can increase your savings for retirement and help lower your tax bill.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
10 Worst States To Retire in if You Hate Paying Taxes
State Taxes Relatively high tax burdens make these places the worst states to retire.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Charitable Donations: What To Know About Scams and Taxes Before You Give
Donations Giving to a charity can make you feel good and lower your tax bill, but the IRS says to beware of fake charities.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated