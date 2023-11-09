2024 Standard Deduction Amounts Are Here
What will the standard deduction for your filing status be in 2024?
The IRS has released the 2024 standard deduction amounts that you'll use for your 2025 tax return. Knowing the standard deduction amount for your filing status can help you determine whether you should take the standard deduction or itemize your deductions.
The IRS adjusts these amounts for each filing status every year. And since these adjustments are based on inflation, standard deduction amounts are higher for 2024 than they were last year.
For information on the current standard deduction, see: What's the 2023 Standard Deduction?
How much is the standard deduction for 2024? (Returns normally filed in 2025)
Standard deduction amounts increased between $750 and $1,500 from 2023. Here are the amounts for 2024.
|Married Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses
|$29,200
|Increase of $1,500 from the 2023 amount
|Single and Married Filing Separately
|$14,600
|Increase of $750 from the 2023 amount
|Heads of Household
|$21,900
|Increase of $1,100 from the 2023 amount
Standard deduction 2024 over 65
Taxpayers 65 and older and those who are blind can claim an additional standard deduction. The additional standard deduction amount for 2024 is $1,550 ($1,950 if unmarried and not a surviving spouse).
Eligible taxpayers can add the additional standard deduction to the regular standard deduction for their filing status. That means a single taxpayer 65 or older (or who is blind) can claim a total standard deduction of $16,550 on their 2024 federal tax return.
For more information on how the additional deduction works, see: The Extra Standard Deduction for People 65 or Older
Standard deduction if you are claimed as a dependent
The standard deduction rules are different if you can be claimed as a dependent on a federal tax return. For 2024, the standard deduction for dependents is limited to either $1,300 or the sum of $450 and the dependent's earned income, whichever is greater.
Note: The standard deduction for dependents cannot exceed the regular standard deduction for your filing status, even if your earned income is higher than the basic standard deduction amount.
