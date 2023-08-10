Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Guide for 2023
The annual Massachusetts tax-free weekend is here. Here's everything you need to know to save the most money.
The annual Massachusetts tax-free weekend is a two-day event that allows shoppers to buy a wide variety of items without paying sales tax. That can result in savings of $6.25 on every $100 spent on eligible purchases. But not all items are tax-exempt during the Massachusetts sales tax holiday, so you’ll want to know all the rules before heading to the store.
Massachusetts tax-free weekend
The 2023 tax-free weekend in Massachusetts begins on Saturday, August 12 and runs through Sunday, August 13. While Massachusetts exempts more items from sales tax than many other states do during their tax holidays, exclusions still apply.
For example, items must be purchased for personal use to qualify. That means if you want to shop for your business, you’ll still pay sales tax during the tax-free period. Additionally, some purchases are still taxable, even when purchased for personal use.
What items qualify for tax-free weekend in Massachusetts?
Most retail items are tax-exempt during the weekend. However, clothing items must cost $175 or less to qualify, and other qualifying items must cost $2,500 or less to be tax-free. The tax treatment for items that exceed these price limitations is different.
- For individual clothing items that exceed $175, only the amount over $175 is taxable.
- For individual clothing items that exceed $2,500, only the first $175 is tax-free.
- For individual non-clothing items (for example, computers) that exceed $2,500, the entire amount is taxable.
Massachusetts’ tax-free weekend includes so many items that it’s easier to have a list of what doesn’t qualify for the sales tax holiday than for what does.
Here are the items that are still taxable during the tax holiday, regardless of price:
- Meals that are normally taxable (for example, from restaurants)
- Motor vehicles and motorboats
- Gas, steam, and electricity
- Tobacco and marijuana products
- Alcoholic beverages
- Layaway sales
Rentals of eligible items are tax-free for up to 30 days if paid for in full between August 12 and August 13.
Massachusetts tax-free weekend for online shopping
Online purchases are included in the 2023 Massachusetts tax-free weekend, but there are some rules you should know before you place your order. You must place and pay for your order during the sales tax holiday. And items must be ordered during Eastern Daylight Time. So, don’t miss the cutoff time to check out if you’re out of town this weekend. Items don’t need to be delivered during the tax-free weekend to qualify.
Does Amazon participate in Massachusetts’ tax-free weekend?
Amazon participates in sales tax holidays, including Massachusetts’ tax free-weekend. According to the Amazon sales tax holidays webpage, tax will be automatically calculated on taxable items. So, you should be able to tell what’s taxable and what isn’t before you place your order.
For more information about Massachusetts' special tax holiday rules, shoppers can visit the state’s sales tax holiday FAQ webpage.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
