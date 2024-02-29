Last-Minute Tax Savings Guide for 2023
April 15 is weeks away, so it's not too late to save your 2023 taxes.
For the most part, the IRS operates on a calendar-year basis. It’s too late, for example, to make deductible charitable contributions for 2023 — only donations made by December 31 qualify. But there are some exceptions that, along with reducing your 2023 tax bill, could improve your retirement security and lower your costs for health care.
Last-minute tax savings for IRA contributions
If you’re not enrolled in a workplace retirement plan, you can deduct a contribution to an IRA of up to $6,500, or $7,500 if you were 50 or older, for 2023. You have until April 15, 2024, to make your 2023 contribution.
Contributions to a traditional IRA will reduce your adjusted gross income (AGI) on a dollar-for-dollar basis, which could also make you eligible for other tax breaks tied to your AGI.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Workers who have a company retirement plan but earn less than a certain amount may qualify to deduct all or part of their IRA contributions for 2023.
- This deduction phases out for single taxpayers with AGI of between $73,000 and $83,000 and for married couples who file jointly with AGI of between $116,000 and $136,000.
- If one spouse is covered by a workplace plan but the other is not, the spouse who isn’t covered can deduct the maximum contribution, as long as the couple’s joint AGI doesn’t exceed $218,000.
- A partial deduction is available if the couple’s AGI is between $218,000 and $228,000.
If you worked for yourself in 2023 or had a side gig, you may be able to sock away even more money—and significantly lower your tax bill. You have until April 15—or October 15 if you file for an extension—to set up and contribute to a SEP IRA, a retirement plan designed for self-employed workers, small businesses and sole proprietors. For 2023, you can deduct contributions of up to 20% of net self-employment income, up to a maximum $66,000.
Roth IRA contribution deadline for 2023
You also have until April 15 to contribute to a Roth IRA for 2023. Contributions to a Roth are after-tax, so they won’t lower your tax bill. But if you’re 591⁄2 or older and have owned your Roth for at least five years, withdrawals are tax-free. Contributing to a Roth will also protect your savings from future tax hikes. Here, too, there are income limits for 2023.
- Single taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $138,000 or less can contribute the full amount.
- Those with income of between $138,000 and $153,000 can make a partial contribution.
- Married couples who file jointly can make the full contribution if their MAGI is $218,000 or less.
- Those with modified adjusted gross income between $218,000 and $228,000 can make a partial contribution.
In the past, you could make only pretax contributions to a SEP, but legislation enacted in late 2022 allows SEP providers to offer a Roth option. However, because this change is relatively new, you may have a hard time finding a provider who has started to offer a Roth SEP.
When considering whether to invest in a deductible IRA or a Roth, look at your time horizon, says Lowell Smith, cofounder of IRALOGIX, a wealth management firm. If you’re still years away from retirement, the Roth may be the better option because you’ll enjoy years of tax-free growth, he says. If you plan to retire within 10 years, you may want to opt for the deductible IRA.
Save for health care costs
You have until April 15 to set up and fund a health savings account (HSA) for 2023. To qualify, you must have had an HSA-eligible insurance policy in 2023 that started no later than December 1. The policy must have had a deductible of at least $1,500 for individual coverage or $3,000 for family coverage.
You can contribute up to $3,850 to a 2023 HSA if you had single coverage or $7,750 if you had family coverage. You can contribute an additional $1,000 if you were 55 or older in 2023.
Contributions reduce your adjusted gross income. The money in your account will grow tax-free, and withdrawals to pay medical expenses are also tax-free.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Block joined Kiplinger in June 2012 from USA Today, where she was a reporter and personal finance columnist for more than 15 years. Prior to that, she worked for the Akron Beacon-Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. In 1993, she was a Knight-Bagehot fellow in economics and business journalism at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She has a BA in communications from Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va.
-
-
Healthcare Costs Top Concerns For Many Voters This Election Year, Study Shows
The top financial worries for most Americans are unexpected medical expenses and healthcare costs, according to a new KFF study.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Cut Your Wealth Transfer Taxes With a Family Limited Partnership
This estate planning tool facilitates tax-efficient wealth transfer, asset protection, legacy preservation and more.
By John M. Goralka Published
-
Why You Should Care About Your 2026 Taxes Now
Tax Planning It's not to early to prepare for the possibility that your taxes will go up in 2026.
By Sandra Block Published
-
More States Are Offering Family Leave
Increasingly, states are stepping in to offer family leave options for caregivers.
By Sandra Block Published
-
How Net Unrealized Appreciation Helps Save More of Your Retirement Savings
If you have employer stock in your 401(k), net unrealized appreciation is a strategy to minimize your taxes.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Capital Gains Tax Exclusion for Homeowners: What to Know
Tax Breaks The IRS capital gains home sale exclusion can be a valuable tax-saving tool if you’re eligible.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Save During Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday
Sales Tax Holiday Certain items will be tax-free during the Alabama severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday this year, but there are specific rules to follow.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Will Your IRS Refund Be Less This Year?
Tax Refunds Data show federal tax refunds are lower this year than last. Will you get less money back from the IRS this tax season?
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Four Things You Need to Know About Presidents Day and the IRS
Tax Season The weeks surrounding Presidents Day are a particularly busy tax time for the IRS.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
States With IRS Tax Deadline Extensions This Year
Tax Deadlines The IRS has extended tax deadlines in several states due to severe storms and natural disasters.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated