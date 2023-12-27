Tax-Advantaged Accounts for the Self-Employed
These tax-advantaged accounts will help you build a nest egg.
Figuring out the most effective way to save for retirement can be confusing for anyone, but for the self-employed, the challenge is often amplified. Without the options that traditional employers provide, freelancers, consultants and other solo entrepreneurs must carve their own path.
For most, the choice boils down to two types of tax-advantaged accounts: the solo 401(k) and the Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) IRA. Here’s the rundown on both plans, including advice on how to decide which is the best fit for you.
Solo 401(k) tax-advantaged accounts
Often referred to as a solo-k or individual 401(k) plan, the solo 401(k) is tailored specifically for businesses in which the only employee is the owner (and possibly their spouse). The solo 401(k) has a dual contribution structure.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
- As an employee, you can make elective deferrals up to the standard 401(k) limit, which is $23,000 in 2024, with catch-up contributions of up to $7,500 allowed for those 50 and older.
- As an employer, you can also contribute up to 25% of your compensation. The combined total cannot exceed $76,500.
While traditional solo 401(k) contributions are tax-deferred, some providers offer a Roth option. Contributions to a Roth solo 401(k) are after-tax, but the money will grow tax-free, and contributions and earnings can be withdrawn tax-free as long as you’re 591⁄2 and have owned the plan for at least five years.
Another distinctive feature of the solo 401(k) is the ability to borrow from your account. Although this can slow the growth of your retirement savings, it provides a source of funds in an emergency or cash-flow crisis.
SEP IRA plan for the self-employed
The SEP IRA allows business owners to set up individual retirement accounts for themselves and, if they have them, their employees. For 2024, if you’re self-employed you can contribute the lesser of 20% of your net income or $69,000 to a SEP IRA. Unlike a solo 401(k), a SEP offers no option for elective deferrals or catch-up contributions. SEP IRAs generally have fewer administrative requirements than solo 401(k) plans, which may make them attractive for workers looking for a streamlined way to save. However, you can’t borrow from a SEP IRA, so your only choice to raise cash in an emergency would be taking a taxable distribution from your plan.
Legislation enacted late last year allows SEP providers to offer a Roth option, but it may be a while before providers make the administrative changes necessary to offer a Roth SEP IRA.
401(k) or SEP IRA: Which is better?
If you’re looking to maximize your contributions, the solo 401(k)’s dual contribution structure provides the most effective way to save. Likewise, if you’re keen on post-tax retirement savings, the Roth feature of some solo 401(k) plans could be a game-changer, allowing for tax-free withdrawals in retirement.
If you prioritize simplicity and want to minimize paperwork, the SEP IRA has an edge. It’s straightforward to set up and maintain. And if you anticipate hiring employees other than your spouse, a SEP IRA is probably the better choice, although keep in mind that you’ll be required to contribute an equal percentage of salary for all eligible employees.
A certified financial planner who has experience working with business owners can help you choose a plan that aligns with your long-term goals. Search for a planner at www.financialplanningassociation.org/about/for-consumers.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Ashlyn Brooks is a financial writer and former civil engineer. She's on a mission to show others how to save and spend smarter through purposeful money habits. Her work has been featured on Investopedia, Bankrate and Yahoo Finance.
-
-
10 Predictions for 2024 from The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter As 2023 wraps up, here are 10 big predictions for the new year.
By Letter Editors Published
-
Most Americans Expect to Reach Financial Prosperity. Do You?
Most middle-class Americans expect to reach financial prosperity within the next decade, Santander study shows.
By Seychelle Thomas Published
-
Women: Stay Involved in Family Finances
Don't rely on your spouse alone to manage family finances, even if your marriage is rock solid.
By Janet Bodnar Published
-
How to Find the Right Financial Adviser
The right financial adviser can provide valuable guidance, but it doesn’t come cheap — and the fee structures can be confusing.
By David Rodeck Published
-
Where To Invest Your 401(K)
Knowing where to invest your 401(k) money can be difficult. Here, we rank 10 of the largest retirement funds.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
A Few Year-End Tax Moves to Make by New Year’s Eve
Tax Planning Before you ring in the new year, consider some year-end tax strategies that can reduce your tax liability.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Retirement Account Moves to Make Before December 31
You can make retirement account moves before year-end. Consider topping off your contributions and taking your RMDs.
By Sandra Block Last updated
-
Gen X Parents: Saving for Retirement and College?
Saving for retirement and college at the same time is tough. As you prepare to send your kids to college, don’t neglect your nest egg.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Gen Xers Ask: ‘Can I Afford to Retire?’
A feature on how Gen Xers are struggling with retirement planning.
By Dawn Fallik Published
-
10 Things You Should Know About Long-Term Care Insurance
A brief on the most important things to know about long-term care insurance.
By David Rodeck Last updated