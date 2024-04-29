How a Two-Year Installment Sale Strategy Can Save on Taxes
When selling property or other substantially appreciated asset, you could spread the taxes over two years to save big bucks. Following the rules is critical, though.
Navigating the intricacies of asset sales demands a strategic approach akin to conducting a finely tuned orchestra. Among the array of tactics available, the two-year installment sale strategy emerges as a sophisticated method for optimizing tax outcomes, particularly for assets with a low basis.
Essentially, an installment sale, as defined by the IRS, involves selling an asset with at least one payment received after the tax year of sale. This approach offers a strategic advantage by allowing sellers to spread their capital gains tax liabilities over a predetermined period, typically two years. The appeal lies in its ability to mitigate tax exposure, enabling sellers to manage their tax burden more efficiently.
For instance, imagine an individual decides to sell real estate valued at $5 million with a capital gain of $3 million. By structuring the sale as a two-year installment plan, the seller can realize several benefits.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
First, it allows for a more favorable tax treatment, as the capital gains are recognized proportionally over the installment period. This can potentially keep the seller within lower tax brackets, optimizing tax efficiency.
Second, it provides a buffer against sudden spikes in taxable income, reducing exposure to additional taxes such as the net investment income tax.
However, the successful implementation of this strategy necessitates a nuanced understanding of tax regulations and financial implications. Collaboration with legal experts, tax advisers and financial planners is essential to ensure compliance and tailor the strategy to suit individual financial objectives.
In the realm of asset sales, the two-year installment sale strategy emerges as a potent tool for optimizing tax outcomes and enhancing overall financial efficiency. Its strategic application can significantly contribute to wealth preservation and tax management, positioning sellers for long-term financial success.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Derek Miser serves as Chief Managing Member at Miser Wealth Partners, LLC, located in Knoxville, Tenn., and Tellico Village, Tenn. Miser Wealth Partners delivers family office services to successful retirees and entrepreneurs nationwide and in Puerto Rico. He recently published his first book, "Golden Years, Greener Pockets." This guide to tax efficiency for retirees is an excellent read for anyone contemplating or already retired.
-
-
Five Ways to Make Retirement a Little Less Scary
To avoid lying awake at night once you’re retired, consider having these strategies in place before you take the plunge.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
With Irrevocable Trusts, It’s All About Who Has Control
An irrevocable trust must be carefully funded, structured and managed to achieve both asset protection and tax planning.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Five Ways to Make Retirement a Little Less Scary
To avoid lying awake at night once you’re retired, consider having these strategies in place before you take the plunge.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
With Irrevocable Trusts, It’s All About Who Has Control
An irrevocable trust must be carefully funded, structured and managed to achieve both asset protection and tax planning.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
If You’re Preparing to Move, Should You Buy or Rent?
Both prospects are expensive these days, but there are several questions you can ask yourself to help you decide what’s right for you.
By Justin Stivers, Esq. Published
-
How Annuities Can Help You Retire Early and Delay Social Security
Waiting until 70 to claim Social Security benefits can pay off, so how do you bridge the gap between giving up your paycheck and filing for benefits?
By Ken Nuss Published
-
How to Get Your Kids to Step Off the Gravy Train
A surprising number of young adults live with their parents. Setting some financial ground rules could get the kids out on their own faster.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
Spring Is a Good Time to Clean Up Your Finances, Too
While you’re decluttering your home for spring, consider also taking a crack at cleaning up your finances and old paperwork.
By Tony Drake, CFP®, Investment Advisor Representative Published
-
Is Your Retirement Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Here’s how to use your home equity in combination with an annuity contract to produce late-in-life income.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
How to Choose Your Trustee or Executor of Your Will
Above all, you should choose someone you trust, keeping in mind that acting as a trustee or executor can be a complex, thankless and sometimes long-term job.
By John M. Goralka Published