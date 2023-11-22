How Much Do People Spend on Thanksgiving Dinner?
2023 marks the second most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in history. But how much it costs depends on what you buy, where you live — and whether your state taxes groceries.
The cost of Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is down about three dollars from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). But the average cost for 2023 is still $61.17, which is more expensive than in any pre-pandemic year.
And your holiday dinner will likely cost more if you swap out turkey for ham or cranberry sauce for a veggie tray. That’s because, aside from whipping cream, these items decreased the most in price from last year.
But what you eat isn’t the only factor determining the cost of Thanksgiving dinner. People in some areas of the United States are expected to pay more this year. Taxes on groceries also play a role in some states. So, how does your Thanksgiving dinner grocery bill stack up to the rest of the country in 2023?
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Cost of Thanksgiving: Most affordable Thanksgiving dinner in the U.S.
According to the AFBF, the most affordable 2023 Thanksgiving dinner is in the Midwest averaging $58.66 for 10 guests. The Midwest includes the following states.
- Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa
- Kansas, Michigan, and Minnesota
- Missouri, Nebraska, and North Dakota
- Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin
The South experiences the second most affordable Thanksgiving dinner for 2023, with an average cost of $59.10 per 10 people ($5.91 per person). The Southern U.S. includes over a dozen states, including Florida and the Carolinas, but dinner costs can vary significantly from one Southern state to another.
Most expensive 2023 Thanksgiving dinner
It might not be surprising to learn that the Northeast, which includes New York and New Jersey, takes the win for the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner. The average Thanksgiving dinner cost in this region is $64.38 for 10 people. That’s more than last year’s record-setting average for the entire U.S.
The Western region, which includes California, comes in at a close second, with an average classic Thanksgiving dinner cost of $63.89. That’s only $0.16 less than the national average for last year.
Is there a tax on food?
Some states still tax groceries, which can make Thanksgiving dinner even more expensive.
For example, Mississippi taxes groceries at 7%. So, although the average Thanksgiving dinner cost for the Southern region (which includes Mississippi) is $59.10, residents of the state might pay more than $63 to feed their families this Thanksgiving.
Some states have reduced their grocery tax, but residents aren’t completely off the hook.
- For example, while Virginia has eliminated its portion of the grocery tax, a 1% local sales tax still applies.
- And the grocery tax in Missouri is 1.225%, but local taxes can exceed 8% in some areas of the state.
Related Content
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
Online Lender Enova Banned From Offering Short-Term Loans
Enova has agreed to pay a $15 million fine to settle charges, including illegally withdrawing funds from consumer bank accounts, the CFPB says.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Three Best Cards for Holiday Shopping
Wells Fargo Active Cash, Prime Visa, and Chase Freedom Unlimited are the best cards for holiday shopping.
By Ellen Kennedy Published
-
Most Expensive States for Retired Military Service Members
Military Retirement Veterans can keep more of their military retirement pay by avoiding these high-taxed, most expensive states for retired service members.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Max Your 2023 401(k) Contributions Now Before the Deadline
401(k) Contributions Year-end is the deadline for making max 401(k) contributions that can increase your savings for retirement and help lower your tax bill.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
10 Worst States To Retire in if You Hate Paying Taxes
State Taxes Relatively high tax burdens make these places the worst states to retire.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Charitable Donations: What To Know About Scams and Taxes Before You Give
Donations Giving to a charity can make you feel good and lower your tax bill, but the IRS says to beware of fake charities.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Are I Bonds Taxable? 10 Common Situations
taxes Series I bonds are a popular investment that can also help you save on taxes, but the federal income tax consequences can be complex.
By Joy Taylor Last updated
-
From Chatbots to Audits: How the IRS Will Use AI This Tax Season
IRS The IRS has plans to increase its use of AI. Here’s how the agency will do it and what it could mean for taxpayers.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
IRS Gives California a Last-Minute Tax Deadline Extension
Tax Deadline As of today, Californians have another tax deadline extension from the IRS — this time until November.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Period Care Coalition Offers 'Tampon Tax Back' Refunds
Sales Tax A coalition of menstrual product brands offers sales tax refunds on period products. Here’s how to get yours.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published