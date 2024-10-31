It’s Back. The Target Thanksgiving Day Meal is $5 Less Than Last Year

Thanksgiving is sneaking up, slowly but surely. Once it's here, dinner may not be the only thing on your mind, but it probably ranks high on your to-do list. Thankfully, Target has just announced that its Thanksgiving Meal is back, and it is better than ever at $5 less than last year. That means you can serve a family of four for only $20.

That’s huge, especially when you consider that in August 2022, the rate of inflation for food stood at 11.4%, which was the highest since May 1979, per the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In October alone, the price of food jumped 5.3%.

Thanks to Target, the $20 Thanksgiving meal includes everything you need for a traditional Thanksgiving feast for a family of four, which can easily be doubled to serve eight.

The Target Thanksgiving Day Meal

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – up to 10 lb.

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.

Del Monte Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup – 10.5 oz.

What’s more, from November 13-16, all Target Circle 360 program members can select one frozen pizza and redeem it for free at checkout when using same-day delivery. It’s just one more way Target is making it easier to prep for the holiday.

More ways to save at Target

Target is making the holidays even more affordable and festive by offering an array of side dishes, pies and desserts for under $5. Turkeys for just 79 cents per pound, or 20% lower per pound than last year. Plus, there are nearly 700 new food, beverage and entertaining items sure to elevate every celebration all season long.

"When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving — and smaller moments throughout the holiday season — are where Target shines the brightest," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target. "From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20 to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart."

More Thanksgiving and holiday entertaining options

Target is bringing even more value to Thanksgiving with meals, hosting and gifting options.

Hosting and gift-giving options, which include fresh flowers, wines, Good & Gather charcuterie trays at just $11.99, desserts and more.

Turkey at 79 cents per pound, 20% less per pound than last year.

Side dishes like Good & Gather Cheddar Mac and Cranberry Goat Cheese, and desserts including Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pie for under $5.

Easy shopping

You can also save time and money this year with Target's price match guarantee, free Target Circle and paid Target Circle 360 membership, which includes unlimited same-day delivery with no delivery fees on orders over $35, free two-day shipping and extended returns. Have your Thanksgiving meal delivered straight to your door the same day you place your order. Or, take advantage of free drive up and order pick up. Plus, you can save an extra 5% with your Target Circle Card.

Additional savings

Earlier this month, Target announced price reductions on more than 2,000 items, perfect for when you're prepping for holiday entertaining. You’ll find discounts on items for your home, clothing, gifts, cooking essentials, and so much more.

Let's talk turkey

Did you know that there are four U.S. Towns Named Turkey! They are in Texas, Arizona, Louisiana and North Carolina. Every year it is estimated that 46 million turkeys are prepared to provide the traditional Thanksgiving feast. That's not all, every year Americans devour three billion calories from turkey alone. Can you imagine how high that number would be if every other dish were included!