The 2023 Capital Gains Tax Rate Thresholds Are Out – What Rate Will You Pay?
Which capital gains tax rate applies to 2023 long-term gains will depend on your taxable income.
If you sell stocks, mutual funds or other capital assets that you held for at least one year, any gain from the sale is taxed at either a 0%, 15% or 20% long-term capital gains tax rate. Those rates are typically much lower than the ordinary tax rates you'd otherwise pay, which currently can be as high as 37%.
However, which one of those capital gains rates – 0%, 15% or 20% – applies to you depends on your taxable income. The higher your income, the higher the rate.
The taxable income thresholds for the long-term capital gains tax rates are adjusted each year for inflation. The IRS has already released the 2023 thresholds (see table below), so you can start planning for 2023 capital asset sales now. (The tax rate applied to 2023 short-term capital gains – i.e., gains on the sale of assets held for less than one year – are the same tax rates applied to wages and other "ordinary" income.)
For the 2022 thresholds, see What Are the Capital Gains Tax Rates for 2022 vs. 2021?
2023 Capital Gains Tax Rate Thresholds
|Capital Gains Tax Rate
|Taxable Income (Single)
|Taxable Income (Married Filing Separate)
|Taxable Income (Head of Household)
|Taxable Income (Married Filing Jointly)
|0%
|Up to $44,625
|Up to $44,625
|Up to $59,750
|Up to $89,250
|15%
|$44,625 to $492,300
|$44,625 to $276,900
|$59,750 to $523,050
|$89,250 to $553,850
|20%
|Over $492,300
|Over $276,900
|Over $523,050
|Over $553,850
Special Capital Gains Tax Rates
There are a few special capital gains tax rates that aren't adjusted annually for inflation. First, a 28% tax rate may apply to gain (or a portion of the gain) from the sale of "qualified small business stock." You will also be hit with a 28% tax on gain from the sale of collectibles, such as art, antiques, stamps, coins, gold, or similar items A special 25% rate also applies to something called unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, which is generally the amount of depreciation previously taken on real property.
The special rates are maximum rates. If your ordinary tax rate is lower than the special rate (i.e., either 10%, 12%, 22% or 24%), your ordinary tax rate may apply to gain on qualified small business stock, Section 1250 gain, or collectibles.
Tax on Net Investment Income
There's also an additional 3.8% surtax on net investment income (NII) that you might have to pay on top of the capital gains tax. NII includes, among other things, taxable interest, dividends, gains, passive rents, annuities, and royalties.
You must pay the surtax if you're a single taxpayer with modified adjusted gross income over $200,000, a married couple filing a joint return with modified AGI over $250,000, or a married person filing a separate return with modified AGI over $125,000.
Rocky is a Senior Tax Editor for Kiplinger with more than 20 years of experience covering federal and state tax developments. Before coming to Kiplinger, he worked for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and Kleinrock Publishing, where he provided breaking news and guidance for CPAs, tax attorneys, and other tax professionals. He has also been quoted as an expert by USA Today, Forbes, U.S. News & World Report, Reuters, Accounting Today, and other media outlets. Rocky has a law degree from the University of Connecticut and a B.A. in History from Salisbury University.
