When to Expect Your First Social Security Check of 2024

The first Social Security payments reflecting the 3.2% COLA are on their way. When you receive your payment, with a few exceptions, is based on your date of birth. If your payment date falls on a federal holiday or weekend, you can expect to receive that month’s payment on the weekday immediately prior.

Do you have plans for your "raise"? We have a few smart suggestions for how you can use this extra money.

Swipe to scroll horizontally When to expect your Social Security payment: Payment date in January Payment date in February Date of birth January 10 February 14 If you were born on the 1st through the 10th of the month, you’ll be paid on the second Wednesday of the month January 17 February 21 If you were born on the 11th through the 20th of the month, you’ll be paid on the third Wednesday of the month Januey 24 Feb 28 If you were born after the 20th of the month, you’ll be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments due to disability, age, or blindness you will receive those payments on the 1st of each month.

For others, you receive your payments on the 3rd of each month if:

You filed for benefits before May 1, 1997

You also receive a SSI payment

Your Medicare premiums are paid for by the state where you live

You live in a foreign country

How to use your increase

I understand that the price of everything has gone up and many people are scrambling to keep up. It may be that your best use of this money is to stop dipping into savings to cover your shortfalls. If you do anticipate having some money leftover I can suggest some constructive ways to use this cash.

Here are three ways you could use this additional money:

Medical emergency fund. There are procedures and medications that you may want to try that aren't fully or partially covered by Medicare. This money could fund the out-of-pocket costs you would incur

Complementary and alternative therapies. Massage, acupuncture, relaxation and deep breathing techniques, the chiropractor and herbal medicine are treatments that fall outside of standard medical care and are typically not covered by insurance policies

Self care. Self-care is linked to improved mental health, self-esteem and optimism. It means doing things to take care of yourself by engaging in activities that promote well-being and reduce stress. Consider taking a cooking class, a guided tour of your favorite museum or some yoga classes

Consider signing-up for a my Social Security account

You can use a my Social Security account to safely manage your personal Social Security information. If you are concerned about mail theft or travel often, you can opt out of mailed notices for those available online.

You can use your account to request a replacement Social Security card, check the status of an application, estimate future benefits, manage the benefits you already receive and receive updates about the COLA for 2025. This account can also be used to update your direct deposit information and get your Social Security 1099 form.