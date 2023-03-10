Secure 2.0 Act’s Automatic Enrollment Provision: Pros and Cons
The new legislation requires employers to automatically enroll employees in retirement plans like 401(k)s. What are the benefits and drawbacks?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
While the Secure 2.0 Act is making some key changes to the rules for retirement savings, one of its biggest is to employer-sponsored retirement plans. A new provision will require employers to automatically enroll eligible employees in new plans with a participation amount of at least 3%. Why was the change made? And is it a good money move? Let's break it down.
How Does SECURE 2.0 Act's Automatic Enrollment Work?
Starting in 2025, the Secure 2.0 Act will require companies with new 401(k) plans to automatically enroll their employees into those plans at a minimum contribution rate of 3%, but no more than 10%. This rate will increase by 1 percentage point each year up to 15%. As an employee, you are not forced to enroll. You still have the option to opt-out of the plan completely or change your contribution rate.
This change applies to most companies, but there are some that are exempt from these new rules. This does not cover small companies with 10 or fewer employees, new companies in business for less than three years or church and government agencies. While small businesses are not required to enroll, there is an incentive for them to do so: They could receive a 100% tax credit of up to $5,000 for any administrative costs as well as up to a $1,000 per employee match for the employer’s contributions to any 401(k) plans.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What Are the Benefits?
The bottom line is that Americans simply aren’t saving enough for retirement. According to a Bankrate survey (opens in new tab), 55% of Americans say they haven’t saved enough. Since 401(k)s are an essential part of retirement planning, doing all you can to ensure you’re getting the most out of them is important.
The Secure 2.0 Act is designed to make it easier for anyone struggling to save and put more money away for their retirement. With automatic enrollment, this can also be a benefit for anyone who might procrastinate about enrolling in their employer’s retirement plan.
Not only will automatic enrollment help full-time employees, but the legislation also expands 401 (k) options significantly to include long-term part-time employees (opens in new tab). Beginning in December 2024, part-time employees who work at least 500 hours per year in three consecutive years, are eligible to begin making elective deferrals to their employer’s 401(k) plan. Meaning, if part-time employees work at least 500 hours, but less than 1,000, in 2021, 2022 and 2023 they can begin their deferrals as early as Jan. 1, 2024.
What Are the Drawbacks?
While there are many positives about these new provisions, they could present problems for some people. Even with automatic enrollment, many still won’t be saving enough for retirement. Employees have to make sure they are saving more outside of their 401(k) plans.
If you are a low-income earner, automatic contributions might hurt you because you need that money to cover your monthly expenses. While planning for your future shouldn't take a back seat, don't compromise your present if you need that money to pay your bills and everyday expenses.
What Can You Do Now?
Many rely solely on their retirement accounts, whether it's a 401(k) or an IRA, as their primary source of income in retirement. But that might not be enough. The Secure 2.0 Act aims to help more Americans reach their retirement goals by presenting more options to investors and allowing companies to help their employees improve their retirement plans.
While it has done a lot of good when it comes to options for employees, the question now is the extent investors will integrate these provisions into their own financial plans and how effective employers will be to help them make any necessary adjustments.
Many of the legislation’s provisions won’t be effective immediately, but now is the time to sit down with a financial adviser to determine how the new rules may impact your financial future.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC (opens in new tab) or with FINRA (opens in new tab).
Tony Drake is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™and the founder and CEO of Drake & Associates (opens in new tab) in Waukesha, Wis. Tony is an Investment Adviser Representative and has helped clients prepare for retirement for more than a decade. He hosts The Retirement Ready Radio Show on WTMJ Radio each week and is featured regularly on TV stations in Milwaukee. Tony is passionate about building strong relationships with his clients so he can help them build a strong plan for their retirement.
-
-
How to Deal With Property Insurance Claims After Storms
There are right ways to deal with your insurance company, and there are ways that will slow down the process. Here’s how to do it the right way.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
When Is the Next Fed Meeting?
Investors, savers and consumers can expect another interest rate hike at the next Fed meeting.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
How to Deal With Property Insurance Claims After Storms
There are right ways to deal with your insurance company, and there are ways that will slow down the process. Here’s how to do it the right way.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
Five Ways to Invest in Water
Anyone with sustainability or longevity in mind for their portfolio might want to dip a toe into investing in water, an essential commodity.
By Peter J. Klein, CFA®, CAP®, CSRIC®, CRPS® • Published
-
Seven Tips for Women Executives Who Want to Rise to the Top
Attitude is everything? You bet it is when it comes to making it to the top ranks of any company. These tips from a woman in the C-suite are for ambitious women in any industry.
By Kelli Kiemle, AIF® • Published
-
Will Rising Interest Rates Lead to Soft Landing or Recession?
The Fed funds rate is at its highest level since 2007. Modest hikes shouldn’t cause major market upheaval, but more aggressive hikes could be detrimental to the economy.
By Don Calcagni, CFP® • Published
-
Leaving an Inheritance? Is It Better to Give to Kids Now or Later?
Retirees should secure themselves first, and if you’re all set there, then consider a few other things, such as the impact on the kids and tax issues.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® • Published
-
Thinking About Semi-Retirement? What You Need to Know
Whether you need time to rebuild your nest egg, or you want to ease into full retirement, some financial planning can make the transition a smooth one.
By Julia Vanzler, CFP® CPWA® • Published
-
SECURE 2.0 Act Helps Small Businesses Encourage Employees to Save
Enhanced credits for small-business retirement plans, expanded 401(k) options and other provisions support businesses that give their employees a leg up on saving.
By Jamie P. Hopkins, Esq., CFP, RICP • Published
-
Gen Z Taps TikTok for Financial Advice: What to Do Instead
Many young people also admit they would follow financial advice from social media influencers without first ensuring it’s sound. Here’s what to do instead.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert • Published