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Dear Wealth Wise: My husband and I are both teachers in our late 40s. We're eligible to retire in our mid-to-late 50s and collect a full pension of a little more than 50% of our salaries, plus state-paid health benefits. We're also eligible for Social Security in our 60s. We haven't saved for retirement, given all this. We want to stop teaching as soon as we can get our full pensions and work part-time somewhere for a few years until we turn 65. Is this a good plan, or should we start contributing to our 403(b)s?
While many private-sector workers would love the stability of pensions, they're a rarity these days. Only 14% of private-sector workers have access to a traditional defined benefit plan, according to a March 2026 Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
By contrast, 86% of state and local government workers have access to a pension. That can take some of the pressure off retirement planning.
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Here, we have a couple who work as teachers and are eligible for a generous pension. They haven't specified the estimated monthly benefit they expect, but the median state and local government pension was $2,078 in 2024, the most recent data available. That would leave them with over $4,100 a month in today's dollars — an enviable amount of guaranteed income.
Will the promise of steady income for life let them off the hook when it comes to retirement savings? Not so fast, our experts say.
A pension is a foundation, not a substitute for retirement savings
The guaranteed income a pension provides can make retirement seem less scary. But that doesn't mean workers with pensions should neglect their savings entirely.
"I would not skip saving," says Hans Goldstein, enrolled agent (EA), founder and executive director at the Retirement Literacy Foundation. "A pension is a strong base, but this plan has gaps that savings can fill."
Jason "JB" Beckett, founder of Beckett Financial Group, says a pension and Social Security can be a great foundation for retirement income. However, he warns that relying solely on those income streams could leave our couple financially vulnerable.
"Retirement rarely goes as planned, so having little to no savings can make it difficult for you to enjoy a long retirement," Beckett explains. "Chances are, your expenses will increase over time, health challenges will arise, taxes will rise, long-term care will be needed, etc."
A pension might not provide enough income to keep up with these rising costs.
Goldstein also warns that not every pension has an inflation adjustment or an adequate one. While Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) every year, they often fail to capture the real-world cost increases retirees experience. The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, says Social Security benefits have lost 13.7% of their buying power in the past decade because COLAs have been too small.
Social Security's future is uncertain
Our late-40s couple is banking on a pension, coupled with Social Security, to sustain themselves throughout retirement. But as Beckett points out, there's no way to know what Social Security will look like in the future.
Social Security's Trustees recently reported that, without reforms, benefits could be cut by 22% as early as the fourth quarter of 2032. Social Security has faced financial challenges in the past, and lawmakers have never allowed a broad benefit cut to happen. But at this point, Congress only has a few years to prevent cuts, and it's unwise to build a retirement plan that assumes benefits will be 100% payable.
The good news, Goldstein points out, is that the Social Security Fairness Act repealed the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset, which previously reduced or eliminated benefits for some people with pensions. However, Goldstein says that as teachers, it's still best to check your eligibility and get an estimate of your future retirement benefits, which you can do by creating a my Social Security account.
Goldstein also points out that while our couple plans to work part-time until age 65, they might be tempted to file for Social Security before their full retirement age of 67 for supplemental income.
"Claiming at 62 with a full retirement age of 67 cuts the benefit by about 30%," Goldstein warns, which could negatively affect our couple's long-term income.
Savings can serve as a bridge to full Social Security
Even if our couple is eligible for a full pension in their 50s, if they're in their late 40s now, they won't be entitled to full Social Security benefits until age 67 and will need to build an income bridge. Goldstein says retirement plan contributions can overcome that gap, and a 403(b), such as a 401(k), lets you save for retirement in a tax-advantaged way.
Goldstein says, "If you leave that employer in or after the year you turn 55, withdrawals from its plan avoid the 10% early distribution tax," which normally applies to qualified retirement plan distributions taken before age 59½.
This doesn't mean you need to set aside 20% of your income. "Even 5% of pay, ideally Roth, buys real flexibility, because pension income will already fill the lower tax brackets," Goldstein says.
Roth accounts get to grow tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free, as well. If your employer's 403(b) has a Roth savings component, it might be worth doing.
If you don't end up needing to tap your savings at 55, you have an even bigger opportunity for that money to grow, especially if you start funding a 403(b) in your late 40s. But either way, you might want to start making modest contributions immediately.
"It’s a great thing that you’re thinking about this in your late 40s," says Beckett. "Remember, the goal here isn't simply to have enough money to retire. It's to have enough money to stay retired, maintain your lifestyle and enjoy the retirement you've worked so hard to achieve."
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Maurie Backman is a freelance contributor to Kiplinger. She has over a decade of experience writing about financial topics, including retirement, investing, Social Security, and real estate. She has written for USA Today, U.S. News & World Report, and Bankrate. She studied creative writing and finance at Binghamton University and merged the two disciplines to help empower consumers to make smart financial planning decisions.