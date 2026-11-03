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What was supposed to be a dream of a lifetime, cruising around the world endlessly in retirement, came to an abrupt end last week, when Florida-based Villa Vie Residences announced it was suspending operations.
Residents of the Villa Vie Odyssey luxury cruise, which embarked on a first-of-its-kind journey from Northern Ireland in October 2024, were reportedly given just seven hours to pack up everything they owned and disembark in Cambodia. That was just two years after they were sold a dream: pay roughly $100,000 to buy an inside cabin or up to $350,000 for permanent residency to sail around the globe for the rest of their lives.
The cruise operator said it was forced to suspend operations due to rising fuel costs that made it impossible to continue operations. Monthly fuel expenses, which historically averaged about $1,800 per cabin, recently skyrocketed to between $6,000 and $8,000 per cabin in parts of Asia.
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"The company cannot simply pass increases of that scale on to residents, and the resulting shortfall has placed its current operating model under unsustainable financial pressure," wrote Villa Vie when announcing the suspension. The company stated it is using a 60-day pause to explore restructuring or Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The most recent report, from CBS News, states that the ship's lender has now taken control of it, as per a message sent to residents. Additionally, while the boat remains in Cambodia, it is expected to be moved to Singapore soon. Residents were also given the weekend to collect the rest of their belongings.
The result: more than 200 passengers were forced to leave what they had called home since 2024. Randy Cassingham, a resident who has been blogging about his experience on the ship at ResidentialCruising.com, said in his blog that while the boat had the capacity for roughly 650 residents, it peaked at around 350. He said that according to Cambodian government figures, Villa Vie arrived in the country on October 23 with 203 residents and 156 crew members.
According to a recent CBS News report, the ship's lender has taken control of the vessel, which is expected to move from Cambodia to Singapore soon. Residents were notified by message and given the weekend to retrieve their remaining belongings.
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Left on land, now what?
Since the disembarkment, residents have been left figuring out what to do next. After all, they paid tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, to cruise around the world. Many sold their homes and most of their possessions, trading a life of living on land to cruise around the world either permanently or for an extended period of time.
An endless cruise such as this one, in theory, offers a different way to retire and see the world, and can be more affordable than a retirement community. But with no secured funding or immediate refunds in place, stranded passengers have largely been left to cover the costs of emergency flights and lodging on their own.
Cassingham and his wife sold their house and car and got rid of virtually all their belongings to live on the ship. They still have a legal residential address in the U.S., but they don't feel like that address is their home.
"We are effectively homeless. Which is not to say we must live on the streets. We could live indefinitely in a 5-star hotel in S.E. Asia for significantly less than we were paying to live on the ship," wrote Cassingham. "But living forever in a hotel is not our idea of home either. We need time to figure out where we will go, and there is a slight chance we could rejoin the ship. We must wait and see."
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Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.