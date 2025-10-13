Retirement Road Trips with Pets: Tips for Traveling with Your Dog or Cat

You're retired and cruising down a long, scenic highway, sunlight streaming through the trees. Nestled close by is your loving canine or feline companion, ready for the next adventure. Retirement is the perfect time to hit the road and discover both well-known and hidden destinations. Bringing your furry friend along makes it even more special.

More than 55% of adults over the age of 50 own pets, with over half of older Americans choosing to bring their loving companions along when they travel.

But traveling with pets takes planning. This guide offers practical tips to ensure your pet-friendly adventure is safe, enjoyable and worry-free for both you and your pet.

1. Plan your pet-friendly road trip in advance

While making some unexpected stops can be fun when you're roadtripping without animals, the key to a successful and stress-free road trip with your pet is working out all of the details beforehand. A good place to start is by researching road trip destinations that welcome furry travelers.

Most National Parks offer pet-friendly trails, and many small towns and big cities have dog-friendly cafes and hotels. Websites like BringFido or GoPetFriendly are gold mines for finding accommodations, from RV campgrounds to Airbnb rentals that roll out the welcome mat for you and your pets.

Secondly, plan frequent stops — every two to three hours — along your route for water, bathroom breaks, and a quick stretch in a nearby dog park or rest area with a grassy patch to burn off excess energy. Apps like iExit or Roadtrippers can point out these areas. Keep your itinerary flexible; after all, you're retired and on your own time.

A retiree couple we spoke to mapped their Route 66 trip around dog-friendly diners, ensuring their golden retriever, Max, could join them for meals on the patio.

2. Pack for your pets (as well as yourself)

Packing for your pets is as important as packing for yourself. While you'll likely find forgotten items in stores along your trip, stopping takes time and can be a hassle, especially when you're not guaranteed to find Max's Puppy Chow or Miss Kitty's Meow Mix on the shelf.

Have these items (and any others you may need) on hand:

Food and water : Pack enough for the trip, plus extra, in case of delays. Collapsible bowls are great when space is sparse. And, don't forget treats.

: Pack enough for the trip, plus extra, in case of delays. Collapsible bowls are great when space is sparse. And, don't forget treats. Leash, collar and harness : A collar, fitted harness, and strong leash help keep your pets secure at rest stops. But make sure the collar or harness has a tag that clearly displays your dog's name and phone number in case they slip away.

: A collar, fitted harness, and strong leash help keep your pets secure at rest stops. But make sure the collar or harness has a tag that clearly displays your dog's name and phone number in case they slip away. Items from home : Don't forget their favorite blanket or toy to help ease anxiety during the ride or in new settings. For hot and humid summer trips, a cooling mat helps keep pets cool and comfortable. In winter, your pet's favorite sweater and booties protect against the cold.

: Don't forget their favorite blanket or toy to help ease anxiety during the ride or in new settings. For hot and humid summer trips, a cooling mat helps keep pets cool and comfortable. In winter, your pet's favorite sweater and booties protect against the cold. Medications : It's always a good idea to carry your pet's vaccination records, a microchip ID card (if available) and any medications. Check with your veterinarian before leaving on your trip to see if calming aids, such as Adaptil sprays for dogs or Feliway for cats, will help your nervous travelers. Consider too a first aid kit for dogs, that includes paw balm, bandages and tick remover.

: It's always a good idea to carry your pet's vaccination records, a microchip ID card (if available) and any medications. Check with your veterinarian before leaving on your trip to see if calming aids, such as Adaptil sprays for dogs or Feliway for cats, will help your nervous travelers. Consider too a first aid kit for dogs, that includes paw balm, bandages and tick remover. Waste bags and cleaning supplies: Accidents are bound to happen, and it's best to be prepared in advance.

3. Ensure your road trip is safe for your pet

Safety starts in the car. Secure your pet in a crate, or with a pet seat belt or seat barrier, to prevent distractions while driving and to keep your pet safe in the case of an accident. The Center for Pet Safety recommends crash-tested harnesses, such as the Sleepypod Clickit, for dogs. Also, while many dogs love to ride with their heads out the car window, experts caution against allowing Fido to do so, as any flying debris can lead to injuries.

Plus, always check the car's temperature and never leave your pet in a parked car, even with windows cracked, as temperatures can soar within minutes in certain parts of the country.

According to PETA, 140 dogs and other companion animals have reportedly died from heat-related causes so far in 2025. Don't let your pet become a statistic, too.

4. Find pet-friendly road stops

Most roads and highways have rest stops with pet-friendly areas. On the Blue Ridge Parkway, you'll find trails like the 1-mile loop at Mabry Mill, perfect for older dogs and active retirees who want to get a little exercise along the way. On California's Pacific Coast Highway, stops like Moonstone Beach in Cambria offer leashed walks with ocean views.

Many small-town eateries, such as those in Sedona, Arizona, Duluth, Minnesota, or Burlington, Vermont, welcome pets on their outdoor patios.

Search for dog parks on your phone for some off-leash playtime. If you're sightseeing, opt for pet-friendly attractions, such as outdoor historical sites or botanical gardens (check first to see if there are any restrictions). For instance, retirees John and Linda took their labradoodle, Bella, to Colonial Williamsburg, where leashed dogs are welcome to explore the grounds alongside costumed interpreters.

5. Be prepared for health-related pet emergencies

Before you go, it's always a good idea to visit your vet for a check-up and ensure vaccinations are up to date. Keep a copy of vaccination records on hand. Also, be sure to pack your pet's meds, such as flea and tick, or heartworm treatments. If you're traveling with a senior pet or want to be prepared for unexpected health issues while on the road, research 24/7 vet clinics along your route using tools like the AAHA vet finder.

Watch for signs of distress, such as excessive panting, vomiting or lethargy, which may indicate a serious problem, like heatstroke. You may also want to consider pet travel insurance, especially if traveling for an extended length of time. Some plans, such as those from Trupanion, cover unexpected veterinary visits.

Top pet-friendly road trip routes

With pet-friendly hotels, parks, beaches and restaurants across the U.S., traveling with your pets has never been easier.

Enjoy a stress-free pet-friendly road trip

Retirement road trips with your pet are all about shared adventures, discovering new sights and enjoying the comfort of your furry friend by your side. With a bit of planning, you can hit the road fearlessly, knowing you're prepared for every pit stop, hike, roadside potty time or quick snack along the way. So, grab your leash, pack some treats, and start mapping your next journey.