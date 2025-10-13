Retirement Road Trips with Pets: Tips for Traveling with Your Dog or Cat
Hitting the road for a retirement adventure with your pet? Check out these tips to keep your furry friend happy and safe on the journey!
You're retired and cruising down a long, scenic highway, sunlight streaming through the trees. Nestled close by is your loving canine or feline companion, ready for the next adventure. Retirement is the perfect time to hit the road and discover both well-known and hidden destinations. Bringing your furry friend along makes it even more special.
More than 55% of adults over the age of 50 own pets, with over half of older Americans choosing to bring their loving companions along when they travel.
But traveling with pets takes planning. This guide offers practical tips to ensure your pet-friendly adventure is safe, enjoyable and worry-free for both you and your pet.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
1. Plan your pet-friendly road trip in advance
While making some unexpected stops can be fun when you're roadtripping without animals, the key to a successful and stress-free road trip with your pet is working out all of the details beforehand. A good place to start is by researching road trip destinations that welcome furry travelers.
Most National Parks offer pet-friendly trails, and many small towns and big cities have dog-friendly cafes and hotels. Websites like BringFido or GoPetFriendly are gold mines for finding accommodations, from RV campgrounds to Airbnb rentals that roll out the welcome mat for you and your pets.
Secondly, plan frequent stops — every two to three hours — along your route for water, bathroom breaks, and a quick stretch in a nearby dog park or rest area with a grassy patch to burn off excess energy. Apps like iExit or Roadtrippers can point out these areas. Keep your itinerary flexible; after all, you're retired and on your own time.
A retiree couple we spoke to mapped their Route 66 trip around dog-friendly diners, ensuring their golden retriever, Max, could join them for meals on the patio.
2. Pack for your pets (as well as yourself)
Packing for your pets is as important as packing for yourself. While you'll likely find forgotten items in stores along your trip, stopping takes time and can be a hassle, especially when you're not guaranteed to find Max's Puppy Chow or Miss Kitty's Meow Mix on the shelf.
Have these items (and any others you may need) on hand:
- Food and water: Pack enough for the trip, plus extra, in case of delays. Collapsible bowls are great when space is sparse. And, don't forget treats.
- Leash, collar and harness: A collar, fitted harness, and strong leash help keep your pets secure at rest stops. But make sure the collar or harness has a tag that clearly displays your dog's name and phone number in case they slip away.
- Items from home: Don't forget their favorite blanket or toy to help ease anxiety during the ride or in new settings. For hot and humid summer trips, a cooling mat helps keep pets cool and comfortable. In winter, your pet's favorite sweater and booties protect against the cold.
- Medications: It's always a good idea to carry your pet's vaccination records, a microchip ID card (if available) and any medications. Check with your veterinarian before leaving on your trip to see if calming aids, such as Adaptil sprays for dogs or Feliway for cats, will help your nervous travelers. Consider too a first aid kit for dogs, that includes paw balm, bandages and tick remover.
- Waste bags and cleaning supplies: Accidents are bound to happen, and it's best to be prepared in advance.
3. Ensure your road trip is safe for your pet
Safety starts in the car. Secure your pet in a crate, or with a pet seat belt or seat barrier, to prevent distractions while driving and to keep your pet safe in the case of an accident. The Center for Pet Safety recommends crash-tested harnesses, such as the Sleepypod Clickit, for dogs. Also, while many dogs love to ride with their heads out the car window, experts caution against allowing Fido to do so, as any flying debris can lead to injuries.
Plus, always check the car's temperature and never leave your pet in a parked car, even with windows cracked, as temperatures can soar within minutes in certain parts of the country.
According to PETA, 140 dogs and other companion animals have reportedly died from heat-related causes so far in 2025. Don't let your pet become a statistic, too.
4. Find pet-friendly road stops
Most roads and highways have rest stops with pet-friendly areas. On the Blue Ridge Parkway, you'll find trails like the 1-mile loop at Mabry Mill, perfect for older dogs and active retirees who want to get a little exercise along the way. On California's Pacific Coast Highway, stops like Moonstone Beach in Cambria offer leashed walks with ocean views.
Many small-town eateries, such as those in Sedona, Arizona, Duluth, Minnesota, or Burlington, Vermont, welcome pets on their outdoor patios.
Search for dog parks on your phone for some off-leash playtime. If you're sightseeing, opt for pet-friendly attractions, such as outdoor historical sites or botanical gardens (check first to see if there are any restrictions). For instance, retirees John and Linda took their labradoodle, Bella, to Colonial Williamsburg, where leashed dogs are welcome to explore the grounds alongside costumed interpreters.
5. Be prepared for health-related pet emergencies
Before you go, it's always a good idea to visit your vet for a check-up and ensure vaccinations are up to date. Keep a copy of vaccination records on hand. Also, be sure to pack your pet's meds, such as flea and tick, or heartworm treatments. If you're traveling with a senior pet or want to be prepared for unexpected health issues while on the road, research 24/7 vet clinics along your route using tools like the AAHA vet finder.
Watch for signs of distress, such as excessive panting, vomiting or lethargy, which may indicate a serious problem, like heatstroke. You may also want to consider pet travel insurance, especially if traveling for an extended length of time. Some plans, such as those from Trupanion, cover unexpected veterinary visits.
Top pet-friendly road trip routes
With pet-friendly hotels, parks, beaches and restaurants across the U.S., traveling with your pets has never been easier.
- Pacific Coast Highway. From the southern part of California to Oregon, retirees and their pets can enjoy coastal views, pet-friendly beaches and scenic hikes. Plus, many restaurants and hotels along the route accept pets. If you stop in Big Sur, be sure to check out the Big Sur River Inn, which has pet-friendly cabins. In San Francisco, check out the Golden Gate Park & Lands End Trail when your pet needs exercise.
- Blue Ridge Parkway. From Virginia to North Carolina, you and your furry friends will find stunning mountain roads with dozens of dog-friendly stops along the route. Shenandoah County, Virginia, offers a three-day pet-friendly vacation itinerary on its website under "Plan Your Trip."
- Route 66. From Chicago to California, there is no other classic road trip that offers so many pet-welcoming pit stops along the way. Your first break can be at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Once a former ammunition factory, the area has been converted into a 7,000-acre preservation area with 20 miles of pet-friendly trails. After Fido has left his mark at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, refuel at The Big Texan Steak Ranch and Brewery, with its pet-friendly beer garden.
- Florida Keys Scenic Highway. Retirees have their choice of pet-friendly beaches and cafes along this route. For example, the Casa Morada and the Fisher Inn Resort & Marina in the Florida Keys are pet-friendly hotels with 4.5-star ratings on TripAdvisor.
- Rocky Mountain Road Trip. From Colorado to Montana, this road trip features some of the best National Parks in the U.S., with pet-friendly (and retiree-friendly) hiking trails. Bring Fido reminds retirees that pets are not allowed on trails in Rocky Mountain National Park. However, consider hiking on dog-friendly trails, such as the Lily Mountain Trail or the Lake Estes Trail, both of which welcome leashed dogs.
Enjoy a stress-free pet-friendly road trip
Retirement road trips with your pet are all about shared adventures, discovering new sights and enjoying the comfort of your furry friend by your side. With a bit of planning, you can hit the road fearlessly, knowing you're prepared for every pit stop, hike, roadside potty time or quick snack along the way. So, grab your leash, pack some treats, and start mapping your next journey.
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
What to Do About These Three Medicare Changes During Open Enrollment
With costs due to rise sharply next year, look for coverage that protects your wallet as well as your health.
-
Use the 'Newton Rule' to Grow Your 401(k) Retirement Savings
Harnessing Sir Isaac Newton's rule of retirement can boost your 401(k) savings while you chill.
-
What to Do About These Three Medicare Changes During Open Enrollment
With costs due to rise sharply next year, look for coverage that protects your wallet as well as your health.
-
Use the 'Newton Rule' to Grow Your 401(k) Retirement Savings
Harnessing Sir Isaac Newton's rule of retirement can boost your 401(k) savings while you chill.
-
I Claimed Social Security Six Months Ago at 62, but My Checks Are Too Small. What Are my Options?
We asked financial experts for advice.
-
This Is How Much You'll Have to Pay to Share Streaming Services
It now costs more to share streaming services with family members who don't live with the account holder. Here's what Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Disney+ charge.
-
Five Retirement Planning Traps You Can't Afford to Fall Into, From a Wealth Adviser
To help ensure you reach your savings goals and enjoy financial security in your golden years, be aware of these common pitfalls. The key is to be proactive, informed and flexible.
-
Your 401(k) Can Now Include Alternative Assets, But Should It? A Financial Adviser Weighs In
Many employer-sponsored plans offer limited investment options, which can stunt growth. But participants considering alternatives might need some sound advice to get the most from their accounts.
-
Credit Cards That Actually Reward Your Loyalty
If you have bank or investment accounts with your credit card issuer, you may qualify for extra cash back, waived fees and other benefits.
-
The 10 Most Valuable Vacation Destinations for Retirees in 2026
Whether traveling within the U.S. or internationally, retirees can find a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement in these destinations, all while staying within budget.