Home Retirement Happy Retirement Longevity Advice for Women, According to an Expert "For women, there is good news, bad news and better news." By Janet Bodnar published 4 March 2026 in Features Copy link Facebook X Share this article Print Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Get the Kiplinger Newsletter Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.